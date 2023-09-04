It has been a while since the last time the Florida State Seminoles enjoyed the kind of early-season hype they are having following the monster takedown of the No. 5 LSU Tigers on Sunday, 45-24. The No. 8 Florida State football leaned on their scorching offense to deliver a big blow to Brian Kelly's Tigers, with quarterback Jordan Travis and wide receiver Keon Coleman playing sweet music together all game long.

In fact, Travis played so well that he managed to join a Jameis Winston statistical club in Tallahassee, per Andrea Adelson of ESPN.

“Travis finished with 342 yards passing, one rushing touchdown and a career-high four touchdown passes. He became the first FSU player with four passing TDs and one rushing score in a game since Jameis Winston in 2013 against Pittsburgh.”

Travis completed 23 of his 31 throws versus the Tigers and rushed for 38 yards on seven carries. Junior transfer Coleman played a huge role in the success of Travis under center as well as third-year wideout Johnny Wilson. Coleman went off for 122 receiving yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions during his sparkling debut for Florida State football, while Wilson was not too shabby either with 104 receiving yards on seven catches.

LSU had a three-point lead at the half, but Travis and the Seminoles turned things around in the second half, outscoring the Tigers in the final two quarters, 31-7.

The Seminoles are definitely on a high after such a big win against a ranked opponent, and they will carry the momentum back home when they play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles this coming Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium,