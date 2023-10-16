The Florida State football team is right in the middle of College Football Playoff discussions. The Seminoles walked all over Syracuse in Week 7, 41-3, despite not having star wide receiver Johnny Wilson on the field as he dealt with a lower body injury. However, on Monday, head coach Mike Norvell eased Florida State football fans' concerns with a massive update on Wilson's availability for Week 8 against Duke, per Brendan Sonnone of 247Sports.

“I feel really good about Johnny. Planning on having him rolling here throughout the week.”

That's huge news for the Seminoles, and Wilson is second on the team with 20 catches, 357 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season. Wilson had 35 catches for 695 yards and five touchdowns a season ago, so he is a massive part of their offense.

In his absence on Saturday, Keon Coleman exploded with nine catches for 140 yards and a score, including a must-see Odell Beckham Jr. impersonation.

The Florida State football team is 6-0 and has used a high-powered offensive attack with Wilson, Colemna, and Heisman Trophy contender Jordan Travis. They rank 10th in points per game (42.2) and 33rd in yards per game (449.3), and Travis has 1,482 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and just one interception.

Florida State is getting Wilson back just in time for a huge top-25 showdown against the Duke Blue Devils. After that, they face Wake Forest and Pitt before another top-25 battle with Miami (FL). Getting a top talent such as Johnny Wilson back on the field is terrific news for the Seminoles.