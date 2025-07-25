The Boston Red Sox placed Marcelo Mayer on the 10-day injured list. After suffering a right wrist sprain, he is ruled out for the weekend series against the champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Red Sox manager Alex Cora will replace Mayer with Abraham Toro in the lineup. With Alex Bregman nursing a right quad strain, Cora's lineup just got thinner ahead of facing the Dodgers and Marcelo spoke about his injury.

Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer says the timing couldn't have been any worse as he doesn't know how long he'll be sidelined, he said, per the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.

“Marcelo Mayer said he is talking to doctors more today and doesn’t know yet how severe of a sprain he has,” Healey reported. “He called it “brutal” timing and “super annoying” after injuries in past years.”

Alex Bregman sends ‘dangerous' warning about Red Sox

Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman warned the MLB amid a turnaround. Before the trade deadline, the Red Sox found their groove, which excited Bregman, who says this is the version that is truly indicative of his team, per ESPN.

“We're a very dangerous team now, especially when we're prepared and executing,” Bregman said. “We've played good for a while now. People will say this is a hot streak, but I believe this is who we are.”

It took months for the Red Sox to find their stride but amid the early AL Wild Card race, the Sox remain in a tight race, trailing the Yankees and Mariners by 2.5 games.

“These guys have been here for a few months now,” Bregman said. “We're starting to learn who we are as a group. The adjustments are being made quicker at this time of the year. It didn't start out that way, but guys are wanting to learn and get better.”

Bregman pointed to the Red Sox's growth as an example of how dangerous they can be toward the end of the season.