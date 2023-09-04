The eyes of the college football world were all on Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday night. No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Florida State football met in arguably the biggest game of the week, and the only one to feature two ranked teams. After last year's thrilling showdown in New Orleans, many expected another fireworks show from these two squads.

It started off that way in the first half, with the Tigers taking a 17-14 lead into the locker room. In the second half, though, the Seminoles put on a dominant performance and cruised to a 45-24 statement victory. Despite being in the top 10 to start the season, many had their doubts about Florida State as a contender. After this beatdown, those doubters are suddenly a lot quieter.

The Seminoles' victory was a complete team effort, but a few players managed to stand above the rest. With that said, here are three standout players from Florida State's dominant win over LSU.

3. Jordan Travis

Travis, widely seen as a Heisman contender before the season, actually had a rocky start to the game. He threw a bad interception immediately after Florida State football recovered a fumble, and nearly threw another deep in his own territory.

Eventually, though, Travis settled down and showed how great he could be. He finished the game with 23 completions on 31 attempts for 342 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. The former Louisville transfer also added 38 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Even as the Seminoles led handily, Travis was still out there giving it his all and lowering his shoulder on running plays.

Despite the shaky start, Travis still torched an SEC defense on a national stage. If that second half is a sign of what's to come the rest of the season, Florida State's opponents better watch out.

2. DJ Lundy

They say that football is a game won in the trenches, and Florida State dominated on both sides in this game. Not only did the Seminoles' offensive line hold the Tigers without a sack, but their defensive front was constantly causing problems for LSU. The Seminoles ended the night with four sacks on Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels, and they kept the ground game largely in check.

Of Florida State's front seven, Lundy had arguably the most impressive showing. The redshirt junior linebacker finished with three total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. That sack came at a huge moment too, ending the Tigers' opening drive when they were inches from the end zone.

The Seminoles' front seven had a pretty impressive performance all around. Tatum Bethune had a game-high nine total tackles, while Joshua Farmer and Dennis Briggs Jr. each had a sack. Even with Jared Verse, the team's best pass-rusher and a possible top-10 pick in next year's NFL Draft, having a quiet game statistically, Florida State still managed to dominate the trenches. That is a testament to how well Lundy and the rest of the unit played.

1. Keon Coleman

Coleman, formerly at Michigan State, was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal this offseason. He was a late commit to Florida State football, enrolling on April 30 to cap off an impressive transfer class. In his Seminoles debut on Sunday, Coleman was simply phenomenal.

The Louisiana native torched his home-state team and established himself as Travis' favorite target. Coleman finished the game with nine receptions for 122 yards and three touchdowns. One of those touchdowns was an impressive catch-and-run, while the other two, as well as another long pass in the third quarter, saw him moss his defender to make the play.

In his FSU debut, Keon Coleman caught 3 Receiving TDs in a single game for the first time in his career & dropped 122 Receiving Yards🔥 pic.twitter.com/os25paPHKX — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 4, 2023

Coleman was expected to be a contributor in the offense, but to do that in his debut was completely unexpected. For reference, he had seven touchdowns all of last season at Michigan State. If he can continue playing like that, the Coleman-Wilson duo may be one of the best in the country.