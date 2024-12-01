Florida State football coach Mike Norvell is on a journey to rebuild his program. Norvell just went 2-10 and the school's reportedly hiring Gus Malzahn as its new offensive coordinator. Malzahn just left UCF after a disappointing 4-8 campaign.

The Florida State coach is addressing his newest hire.

“I know we’ve identified our offensive coordinator and very excited about who that will be,” Norvell said, per On3. “There are still some things we have to finalize in the hiring process before I can comment. Is that right? I’m excited about who we’ve identified though.”

Florida State football fans are restless for a return to success, after the program's worst season since the 1970s.

“Awful season,” Norvell added. “That’s the best way I can put it. Very disappointing that we performed the way we did. A lot of circumstances that have shown up. Our fair share of adversity and some things that were outside of our control. Some things that we did control. We had a lot of young players that got opportunities and had to kind of get thrown into it before maybe their time. But with each of those reps they got, it’s an opportunity to grow, opportunity to build upon it. Just like I told the team there in the locker room, this is getting fixed. It’s going to be an immediate, fast fix.”

Norvell is expected to make several coaching hires in the next months, as Florida State fired a bunch of assistants during the abysmal 2024 campaign.

Florida State hasn't looked the same since 2023 College Football Playoff snub

The Seminoles started the 2023 season with a 13-0 record, and won the ACC championship game. Florida State football was snubbed however from the College Football Playoff, and the school was so angry they demanded answers from the NCAA.

That effort didn't turn out well, as the Seminoles then got blown out by Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Florida State then went 2-10 this season in the ACC, after being ranked in the preseason. Florida State only managed to defeat California and Charleston Southern. It was a total disaster for the team, who have lost 11 of their last 13 games.

“We are going to make sure that every person a part of this program is all in that process for what’s necessary to go be better in how we respond, in how we continue to fight, develop, to execute, to go out there and perform to win the game and putting everything that we have to be the best we can be,” Norvell added. “And it’s going to start here in the off-season. Obviously, we have recruiting. Signing day here this next week. We’ve got the portal I guess recruiting season that will be opening up. That will be our focus of high school and potential additions of transfers coming in.”

Time will tell how Florida State football responds from this failed campaign.