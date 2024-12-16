Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell just made a generous move, as he looks to continue mentoring the Seminoles. The 43-year-old Norvell has reportedly restructured his contract with Florida State and part of the process is an agreement that he would contribute $4.5 million to the “Vision of Excellence,” according to the school's website.

“I presented this to our administration in an effort to boost the support of our student-athletes while recognizing that the results and expectations need to be upheld to the highest level,” Norvell shared in a statement.

“I wanted to be proactive in my financial assistance through this time of transition as we all push forward to get back to the standard of Florida State football. Great days are ahead, and I'm grateful to coach these players and lead this staff. We have been hard at work to uphold the tradition here at Florida State, and I believe this step will help accelerate the process to where I know we are going,” Norvell added.

The Vision of Excellence is a campaign “that seeks to immediately raise Florida State athletics to new heights,” per a statement from the Seminoles. This move is part of the House vs. NCAA settlement that allows schools to share at least $20.5 million with the players, beginning in July of 2025, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

Florida State football just had an underwhelming 2024 season with Mike Norvell

Norvell is being paid handsomely to run the Florida State football program, as he is sixth overall in the nation with a total yearly pay of $10 million. The $4.5 million that he would share with the Vision of Excellent nearly halves that pay for Norvell, who also comes with an expensive school buyout worth $63.77 million, per USA TODAY. His contract with the Seminoles runs until the 2031 campaign.

Norvell was hired to become head coach of Florida State football in 2019, succeeding Willie Taggart. and Odell Haggins (interim). Since he took over the Seminoles, though, Florida State has never made the College Football Playoff. That's not to mention the embarrassing 2024 college football season in which Florida Football mustered just two wins overall against 10 losses.