Florida State is having an unsatisfying holiday season for the second straight year, albeit for much different reasons. The College Football Playoff selection committee spoiled the Seminoles' 2023 campaign by leaving the then-undefeated team out of the field of four. Now, Mike Norvell is contending with significant roster turnover following a brutal 2-10 showing in 2024. He needs some Christmas cheer.

Luckily, linebacker Omar Graham Jr. is giving his head coach a surprise present– his return to Tallahassee. The redshirt sophomore initially entered the transfer portal, along with a slew of other players, but he is now reaffirming his commitment to Florida State, per Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports and 247 Sports.

Although a player withdrawing his name from the portal will not elicit the same excitement that a big-time addition will, this program has not had much to celebrate lately. Graham's change of heart is great news for a squad that is bracing itself for a demanding offseason. The 6-foot-1 talent out of Fort Lauderdale has played in 24 games across the last two years and totaled 37 combined tackles, one sack, four tackles for loss, and three passes defensed in 2024.

Graham is hopeful he can be part of a swift Seminoles revival in 2025 as Norvell and his staff try to pick up the pieces from a catastrophic season.

Mike Norvell and Florida State football never got their footing in 2024

Any chance of a Florida State football revenge tour quickly evaporated into the atmosphere after losses to Georgia Tech, Boston College, and Memphis to begin the year. A narrow victory over California briefly interrupted the melancholy before the team resumed its descent with a six-game losing streak.

Naturally, such an implosion causes athletes to reconsider their future. Mike Norvell is expecting to bid farewell to at least 10 scholarship players, including former four-star recruits Luke Kromenhoek and Lamont Green Jr. He is already getting started on replenishing the roster, poaching four-star running back Ousmane Kromah (2025 class) from Kirby Smart and Georgia last week.

Florida State is yet to add any transfers at this time but is reportedly zeroing in on Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos. Perhaps the Omar Graham news will springboard the program into more good fortune.