Florida State adds another experienced coach to the staff.

Florida State football is hiring former Middle Tennessee State head coach Rick Stockstill to the coaching staff, per Zach Barnett of FootballScoop. He is expected to join the Seminoles in an off-field capacity, likely as an offensive analyst or something similar.

Stockstill was fired last November after 18 seasons as head coach at Middle Tennessee State. He compiled a 113-111 record with the Blue Raiders, including 10 winning seasons and a 4-6 record in bowl games.

After consecutive winning seasons that ended with bowl game victories, the Blue Raiders went 4-8 in 2023, spelling the end to Stockstill's nearly two-decade-long tenure as head coach. Before that, he most notably spent 14 seasons as an assistant with Clemson in various roles.

Stockstill has routes with Florida State as the 66-year-old played football for the Seminoles under legendary coach Bobby Bowden from 1977-1981. Stockstill was a three-year letterman and two-year starter at quarterback for Florida State, leading the Seminoles to a 10-2 record in 1980. He was team captain and earned honorable All-American honors during his final season in 1981.

The Seminoles are coming off a 13-1 season that saw them capture the 16th ACC title in program history. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell earned an eight-year contract extension after the season, locking him into the program through the 2029 season.

It's clear that Norvell values every bit of his coaching staff and wants to gain an edge in any way he can. Adding a coach with more than 40 years in college football likely won’t hurt the Seminoles.

Though it is unclear what role Stockstill will have with Florida State, Barnett mentioned that he could replace John Garrett as director of offensive scouting.