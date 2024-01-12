Mike Norvell is staying put at Florida State.

The Florida State football team got great news on Friday as news broke that Mike Norvell is signing a new contract that is good for eight years. The Seminoles head coach isn't going anywhere. This news came after Norvell was named as a potential candidate for the Alabama football head coaching job as Nick Saban will be retiring. The Crimson Tide don't have a good internal hire option, so they will have to take a coach away from another team. So far, however, a lot of their top options have decided to stay put, and Norvell's contract with Florida State is the latest news in that regard.

This is great news for Florida State football. The Seminoles had struggled in the years leading up to the Mike Norvell era, and he has done a terrific job getting them back near the top of the college football of the world. It would've been heartbreaking for the Seminoles to lose Norvell after all of this progress was made in the past few years.

Norvell isn't leaving Florida State, and Seminoles fans are fired up about it. It was probably a stressful couple of days, but the deal is done, and fans can now celebrate.

This past season was the best Florida State football season in a long time, and it showed that Norvell can lead this team to great things. The Seminoles finished the regular season 12-0, and then they improved to 13-0 with a win in the ACC title game. However, Florida State did not make the College Football Playoff because the committee didn't think they were good enough after quarterback Jordan Travis went out with an injury. After that, the Seminoles had an absurd amount of opt outs for the Orange Bowl, and the team looked nothing like they did earlier in the season as they lost by 60 to Georgia.

It's unfortunate that Florida State fans didn't get to see what would've happened to their team if Jordan Travis didn't get hurt, but with Norvell staying in Tallahassee, the Seminoles will likely have some playoff runs in the future.