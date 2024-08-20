The Florida State football team finished last season undefeated in the regular season but missed out on the College Football Playoff due to an injury to starting signal caller Jordan Travis. Tate Rodemaker filled in admirably for Travis when he was called upon last season, now he's planted both of his feet firmly in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, home of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles

On Tuesday, reporter Matt Zenitz revealed the latest update on Rodemaker in Hattiesburg. According to Zenitz, the ex-Florida State football quarterback is scheduled to start for Coach Will Hall's team in the Sun Belt Conference this upcoming season. Meanwhile, the Seminoles' greatest x-factor for this coming season was revealed, and it's not DJ Uiagalelei.

The Rodemaker news came amid the revelation of the fatal flaw that will doom Florida State football's College Football Playoff chances in 2024-2025.

Rodemaker threw for 510 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions with the Seminoles last season. The Golden Eagles are scheduled to open their season vs. Kentucky on Saturday, August 31 at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Florida State prepared to move on

With the talented transfer Rodemaker now in Hattiesburg, Coach Mike Norvell and Florida State football are prepared to move on with the ex-Oregon State and ex-Clemson transfer Uiagalelei. A native of Inland Empire, California, Uiagalelei has improved his passing yards and QB rating statistics each of his last three seasons in college football.

He threw for 21 touchdowns against 7 interceptions last season with Coach Jonathan Smith's Beavers and was sacked half as many times as the previous season (11 in total).

Those are promising stats for Uiagalelei, who could put forth similarly efficient numbers compared to Rodemaker's stats with Florida State football last season, only much higher in nature.

Florida State football plays Georgia Tech in Week One

Florida State football is set to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the opener of the 2024-2025 college football season in Dublin, Ireland.

The game will be a chance for Coach Mike Norvell's team to get a jump on the rest of the ACC in the standings with Uiagalelei at the controls of his offense.