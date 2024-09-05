The Florida State football team has not gotten off to the start that they were hoping for this year. The Seminoles came into the season with high expectations after last year's ACC title, but they are now 0-2. Florida State opened the year with a loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland as big favorites, and they lost on Monday at home to Boston College as big favorites. The Seminoles put a lot into NIL this offseason, but it hasn't paid off.

Florida State went 12-0 in the regular season last year and they won the ACC, but it is clear that the Seminoles have taken a major step back. They lost a lot of talent from last year's team, and the strength of this Florida State football team was supposed to be their defensive line. They put a lot of NIL money into that defensive line, but the unit hasn't looked great so far.

“The team has struggled despite the Noles making a big investment in their defensive line this year with almost $2 million going to their starting front in what is an NIL team budget of around $12 million, a source briefed on FSU’s NIL strategy told The Athletic this week,” A report from The Athletic said.

With the resources that this program has, Florida State should absolutely be one of the best teams in the ACC every year. The ACC is not a good conference. It is way behind the SEC and the Big Ten, and because of that, the Seminoles have shown interest in leaving the conference. However, if they can't win in the ACC, they are going to be in for a rude awakening if they ever go to the Big Ten or SEC.

Florida State's season is over

Now, just two weeks into the season, the Florida State football team is done. They are 0-2 in ACC play, so even if they win out, there is a chance that they don't make the ACC title game or College Football Playoff. Winning out is still the only hope for this team, but it's not going to happen. Right now, the Seminoles should just be hoping that they make a bowl game.

After such a big NIL investment into the defensive line, it's very disappointing how that unit has performed. That was supposed to be the strength of this team, and they have been dominated by both offensive lines that they have gone up against.

Georgia Tech surprised a lot of people in week zero as they were able to get some push against the Florida State d-line, and then Boston College did the exact same thing in week two. The loss to Georgia Tech wasn't a fluke. The reality is that Florida State isn't a good football team this year.

The Seminoles now have a much-needed bye week after a disastrous start to the season. Florida State has had two unique games so far as they played in Ireland in week zero and then they played on Monday night of week one. They will get a normal, Saturday home game during week three against Memphis, and they desperately need to win that one.