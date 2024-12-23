Florida State football made its first big attempt to bury the downtrodden 2-10 season. By landing a former five-star talent out of USC.

The Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell landed Duce Robinson, per Brendan Sonnone of Noles 247 Sunday. Robinson was the national recruiting outlet's No. 5 overall ranked transfer left.

This move is significant, however, for Norvell and the ‘Noles. Florida State fell from grace after its epic 13-1 campaign of 2023. Georgia Tech dropped FSU out of the top 10 to start the year. FSU never recovered after the season-opening upset in Ireland.

Norvell and FSU proves both can still attract dynamic talent. The portal addition signifies how serious FSU is for the future.

Former USC WR comparable to past Florida State star

Robinson heads to Tallahassee with imposing 6-foot-6, 220-pound size in tow. He unfortunately got seldom used under USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

The Class of 2023 prospect, however, still brings a high ceiling. He also heads to a place that thrived with another WR of his stature.

Norvell swooped up Johnny Wilson from the transfer portal back after the 2021 season. Sonnone himself sees the comparisons in FSU landing Robinson.

“Robinson is one of the country's most coveted transfers because he blends unique traits with solid production and upside. At 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Robinson is a hybrid player capable of lining up out wide or closer to the line in compact formations as a pseudo tight end,” Sonnone said. “It's a player mold that Mike Norvell has had success with previously in Johnny Wilson.”

Wilson turned into an All-Atlantic Coast Conference honoree as a large mismatch against defenses. He caught 84 total passes at FSU. Wilson landed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Phoenix native Robinson leaves USC catching 23 passes, 396 yards, five touchdowns and averaged 17.2 yards per catch. His arrival comes in a pivotal time for the ‘Noles.

Not only are the Seminoles aiming to recontend in the ACC, but have five-star 2026 quarterback Brady Smigiel still on his way. FSU also has Thomas Castellanos coming over from conference rival Boston College to compete for the open QB position for 2025.

Norvell built his 2023 team off of predominantly transfers. Top draft picks Jared Verse and Braden Fiske were transfer portal additions. Former QB Jordan Travis was another portal addition via Louisville.

Robinson first entered the portal on Dec. 10. He was even a two-sport star on the USC campus as an outfielder for the baseball team. He gives Norvell and FSU a huge Christmas present three days before the major holiday.