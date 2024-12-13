One year after Florida State landed D.J. Uiagalelei from the transfer portal, the Seminoles are set to bring in another notable quarterback. The school announced on Friday that they would welcome Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos to its program in 2025.

Castellanos, a junior, has at least one more year of eligibility. He spent his first season at UCF in 2022 before transferring to Boston College the following offseason, where he has been for the past two years.

Castellanos led the Eagles to a 3-1 start in 2024 before suffering an injury and could never return to form. After missing one game, he started the Eagles' next three outings but went 0-3 before Bill O'Brien turned to Grayson James. The dynamic dual-threat quarterback announced he would enter the transfer portal after being benched for the team's final four games.

Ironically, one of Castellanos' signature performances to date came against Florida State in Week 1. Castellanos led Boston College to an upset of the then-No. 10-ranked Seminoles, topping Florida State 28-13. He threw for just 106 yards in the game but tossed a pair of touchdowns without an interception while adding 73 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Throughout his career, Castellanos has been known for his high-risk, high-reward play style that has often led to several chunk plays but an equal amount of turnovers. However, he improved in that area in 2024, throwing for 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions in his eight games.

Florida State eyeing full rebuild in 2025 with Thomas Castellanos

On the heels of suffering through one of the most disappointing seasons in recent college football history, Florida State is undoubtedly eyeing a full rebuild in 2025. The signing of Castellanos kickstarted that process, but the Seminoles will have a lot of ground to cover in the offseason.

In head coach Mike Norvell's fifth season, Florida State went 2-10 and missed the postseason for the third time in his tenure despite entering the year as the No. 10-ranked team in the country. Their final record is the worst in school history since they went 1-10 in 1974.