Florida State seeks their first win of the year as they face Memphis. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Memphis-Florida State prediction and pick.

Memphis comes into the game sitting at 2-0 on the year. They opened the year with a dominating performance over North Alabama. Memphis would shut them out while putting up 31 points in the first half. Memphis would go on to win 40-0. They would then face Troy. Once again Memphis was dominant. They led 21-7 at the half and would extend the lead to 31-7 in the third quarter. It would end up being a 38-17 victory.

Meanwhile, Florida State is coming off a much-needed bye week. They are 0-2 on the year. It started with a loss in Ireland to Georgia Tech, falling on a field goal as time expired to give Georgia Tech the 24-21 win. They would then host Boston College. After a scoreless first quarter, Boston College scored on the first play of the second quarter and would open a 14-0 lead. FSU would hit two field goals to be down 14-6 at the half. Boston College would add another touchdown, but Florida State answered. Still, the score with 5:19 left in the third would be the last for FSU as they would fall 28-13.

Why Memphis Could Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis has been led this year by Seth Henigan. He has been great at quarterback, completing 42 of 60 passes for 469 yards and three touchdowns. Further, he has been sacked just once and has not thrown an interception this year.

His top wide receiver has been Roc Taylor. Tyaloyr has come away with nine receptions this year for 114 yards. Demeer Blankumsee has also brought in seven receptions for 96 yards on the year. Still, it has been the tight ends doing the scoring. Anthony Landphere has one touchdown while Brendan Doyle has two. The running game has been the key for Memphis. Mario Anderson has run 27 times this year for 171 yards. Greg Desrosiers has run 12 times for 65 yards and a score this year.

On defense, Elijah Herring has been solid. He comes in with 12 tackles this year, including two sacks, a pass defended, a forced fumble, and a recovered fumble. Chandler Martin has also been solid at linebacker, coming away with 15 tackles this year. Davion Ross has been solid in the secondary, with three passes defended and an interception this year.

Why Florida State Could Cover The Spread/Win

For Florida State to start turning the corner, it has to start with DJ Uiagalelei. He has completed 40 of 69 passes for 465 yards this year, but has just one touchdown and also has one interception. Further, he has been sacked four times this year.

The receiving game has been led by Ja'Khi Douglas. He has eight receptions on the year for 121 yards but has not scored. The lone receiving touchdown comes from Kentron Poitier. He is second on the team in yards, coming in with four receptions for 94 yards and the score. Meanwhile, Malik Benson has seven receptions for 72 yards this year. The running game has struggled this year. Roydell Williams has just 48 yards on 15 carries but has scored. Meanwhile, Lawrance Toafili has 37 yards on nine carries with a touchdown.

The defense also has to be better in this game. Shyheim Brown has led the way in tackles, with the defensive back having 21 on the year already. Cam Riley and DJ Lundy, both linebackers, are behind him, both with 15-plus tackles. Still, the secondary has broken up just two passes this year. They have not forced a turnover, and have just three sacks on the year.

Final Memphis-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Florida State is not only 0-2, they were favored in both games and have averaged missing covering by 22.5 points per game this year. If the game had been the opener, FSU would have been favored potentially by over three scores. One of the major issues has been the run defense. They are 111th in rush yards allowed per game while sitting 92nd in yards per attempt this year. Memphis is currently fifth in the nation in rush yards per attempt and 24th in rush yards per game. This is a must-win for Florida State, but Memphis has been the better team. They will keep the ball on the ground, and that has been successful against Florida State so far. If the line moves to seven, this is much easier, but still, Memphis should cover 6.5.

Final Memphis-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Memphis +6.5 (-105)