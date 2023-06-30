The Florida State Seminoles football team is poised to make a strong run for the College Football Playoff in 2023 after their first 10-win season since 2016 last year. With a talented roster, experienced coaching staff led by Mike Norvell, and a somewhat favorable schedule, this Florida State football team has the opportunity to reclaim their relevancy among the nations elite and return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since its in inception in 2014.

Keep Jordan Travis healthy

One of the critical elements for Florida State's success lies in the hands of their quarterback, Jordan Travis. Travis has shown significant development and improvement, transforming from the Wildcat quarterback he used to be. His diligence to prove himself as a passer resulted in a breakout season in 2022, where he boasted a 64% completion rate, threw for 3,214 yards, 24 touchdowns, while rushing for another 417 yards and seven touchdowns. Those type of numbers are also what has given him some Heisman hype headed into the 2023 season.

Building on this success, Travis needs to stay healthy and continue to build upon his impressive performances to lead the Seminoles' offense effectively.

Wide receiver improvement

To support Travis, the receiving corps must play more consistently than they did last season. Florida State struggled with drops, hampering their offensive productivity, ESPN's Bill Connelly noted. However, with the addition of talented playmakers like Johnny Wilson, Winston Wright, Deuce Spain, and Mycah Pittman, the Seminoles now possess a wide receiver room with ample playmaking abilities. If these receivers can eliminate drops and prove themselves as reliable targets for Travis, the Seminoles' offense will be tough to defend.

Run defense improvement

Another area that demands improvement is the run defense. In the last two games of last season, Florida State struggled against the run, allowing both Florida and Oklahoma to rush for over 250 yards, which helped result in a total 70 points given up. The Seminoles are hoping that the transfer portal additions of Darrell Jackson and Gilber Edmond on the line can quickly help in this matter. Controlling the line of scrimmage and limiting their opponents' rushing attacks will be crucial in an attempt of making a playoff berth.

Beat Clemson and LSU

Given their conference home in the ACC, this Florida State football team benefits from a mostly favorable schedule. However, the month of September holds particular intrigue for these Seminoles, featuring two significant matchups that could shape their playoff aspirations.

The season opener against LSU at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, is their first feat. Last year's game between these two teams was a brilliant mess, filled with chaos and a back-and-forth battle that went down to the wire. Both programs are now on the rise, making this early out-of-conference game an important indicator of playoff potential. It is imperative for this Florida State football team to defeat the Tigers, though, not only to maintain their momentum from last year but also to set a positive tone for the rest of the season.

Following LSU, the Seminoles face their biggest ACC game of the year, traveling to Memorial Stadium, Death Valley, to take on the Clemson Tigers. In last year's matchup, Florida State came within six points of beating the Tigers. This season, they have a chance at redemption. A win against Clemson would not only bolster their confidence but perhaps become a changing of the guard as kings of the ACC. Of course, the September game could be one of two times they play each other, as with the conference eliminating divisions they could face each other again in the ACC Championship game.

While other challenges lie ahead, including traditional rivalry games against Miami and Florida in November, the overall schedule appears to be manageable for this year's Florida State football team. Success in these key early-season matchups against LSU and Clemson will be vital for the Seminoles' playoff hopes. Could it be that Florida State football is back? Will this finally be the year the war chant returns to the College Football Playoff?