Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Five-star tight end recruit Landen Thomas had been committed to Georgia since July 2022. However, after giving his decision more thought, Thomas preferred what Florida State had to offer.

Thomas flipped from Georgia and has committed to Florida State, via Hayes Fawcett of on3. The star tight end believes in the Seminoles’ vision and believes he can play a major role in what Florida State is building.

“My relationship grew way stronger with the coaches and FSU is trending up in the right direction, and I feel like I belong down here,” Thomas said. “It’s a place where I feel comfortable and in the locker room they have a tight brotherhood. And that’s something I want to be a part of. Coach Norvell is going to push you to be your best every single day, not only on the field but off.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Thomas is ranked as the top overall tight end in the 2024 recruiting class, via on3. He ranks as the 20th-best overall player in the class. Alongside Georgia and Florida State, Thomas also had offers from powerhouses such as Florida, Michigan and Ohio State. The tight end gained almost 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns during his first three high school seasons. He’s coming off of a 753-yard campaign in 2022.

Landen Thomas has the potential to play a major role in Florida State’s offense. As the best tight end in the class, it’s a major haul for the Seminoles. While Georgia may be the defending National Champions, Florida State won out in the quest for Thomas.