Florida State football successfully landed 4-star offensive lineman and former Auburn Tigers top recruit Keiondre Jones through the transfer portal, though head coach Mike Norvell nearly came on too strong during Jones’ visit to campus. The ex-Auburn football lineman revealed that the Florida State football‘scared’ him when he first met him, according to Ehsan Kassim of The Tallahassee Democrat.

“The first thing is his energy,” Jones said at his introductory press conference Thursday. “First time I met him when I got here, he yelled at me and my mom. It wasn’t really a yell, it was a ‘good morning.’ It scared the heck out of me.

“I wasn’t used to that. I played for coach (Gus) Malzahn. He’s a laid-back guy. He brings a lot of energy. … That yell, I was like, ‘is he mad, or what’s going on? Did I do something wrong?'”

There’s probably no better wakeup call than a college football coach screaming good morning in your face!

Of course, Keiondre Jones clarified that the Florida State football coach wasn’t really yelling, he was simply saying good morning and his wild “energy” was just a total shock to the ex-Auburn lineman and his mother.

Jones acknowledged that he was used to the more laid-back Gus Malzahn, so the hyped-up Norvell caught him off guard.

Norvell has reason to be amped these days, as he just led Florida State football to a 10-win season and a victory in the Cheez-It Bowl.

It’s a good thing for Florida State football fans that he wasn’t too excited so as to completely scare Jones and his mother away.