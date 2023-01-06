By Jonathan Alfano · 5 min read

After all the twists and turns of this college football season, just one game remains. Of course, that game is the most important one of all, the College Football Playoff National Championship. This game is a true David vs. Goliath story, as TCU hopes to cap off its magical Cinderella season with a win over defending champion Georgia.

But who will be competing for the crown in next year’s College Football Playoff? Well, there are the usual suspects such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, etc. who could easily make a return trip. Then there are the dark-horse teams that few see coming at the start of the year.

A major dark horse has made the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons, and their presence has made it much more interesting. Last year, Cincinnati became the first Group of Five team to ever make the CFP, but fell flat against Alabama in the semifinals. This year, TCU began the season unranked and is now playing for the greatest prize in the sport.

If this trend continues, there should be another dark-horse team in the CFP next season. These three teams aren’t as out there as Cincinnati or TCU were, but they are certainly flying under the radar.

With that said, here are three 2023 College Football Playoff dark horses.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame ended the season playing its best ball after a miserable start to the year. After losing to Marshall and falling to 0-2, the Irish won nine of their last 11 games and will finish in the top 20 of the final AP rankings. The Irish’s only losses during that time were against USC on the road and an admittedly embarrassing home loss to Stanford.

The passing game was arguably the Irish’s biggest weakness this season, as they finished 98th in the FBS with just 207.1 passing yards per game. With the addition of former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, though, that weakness should be a thing of the past. Hartman has thrown for nearly 8,000 yards and 77 touchdowns over the last two seasons, and he can elevate Notre Dame’s offense to a new level.

Additionally, the Irish are also bringing in a great recruiting class. With 20 four-stars and four three-stars, Notre Dame has the eighth-best recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. Even with that, the Irish could add even more talent on National Signing Day in February.

That said, Notre Dame will have to replace several key contributors. Two of the most notable departures are star tight end Michael Mayer and 2022 sack leader Isaiah Foskey. Replacing them and others won’t be easy, but if the Irish can, they’ll be in the College Football Playoff conversation next year.

2. Washington Huskies

Washington surprised everyone in Kalen DeBoer’s first year as head coach. Picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 before the season, the Huskies rolled to an impressive 11-2 record this season. They capped off their season with a win over Texas in the Alamo Bowl, and if just a few more bounces went their way, they could have been in the CFP.

Washington figures to be a threat in the Pac-12 once again in 2023. Huskies fans got the best news they could have asked for this offseason, as star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced his return next season. Penix threw for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns this season, and he helped Washington become the nation’s best passing offense.

The Huskies’ recruiting class isn’t as glamorous as some other teams, but does contain some strong players. They have signed five four-stars and 15 three-stars, placing them in the top 30 in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. Washington has also done some work in the transfer portal, adding seven players, most notably former Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson.

Still, these new recruits only reinforce a strong foundation. If Penix can play as well or better than he did this season, Washington is a serious College Football Playoff threat.

1. Florida State Seminoles

Florida State football experienced a renaissance in 2022. After half a decade of misery, the Seminoles showed flashes of their past glory in 2022 on their way to a 10-3 finish. With how well Florida State has done this offseason, this could be just a taste of what’s to come.

For starters, most key players have announced their return to Florida State next season. The most notable returner is star quarterback Jordan Travis, who put up Heisman-like numbers in 2022. Other key returners include leading rusher Tre Benson and linebacker duo Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach.

Jordan Travis put up Heisman-level numbers this year 📈 pic.twitter.com/UYa3oYI3Qt — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 29, 2022

Where the Seminoles have truly put in work is in the transfer portal, as they have the best transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports. Florida State has added eight players in the transfer portal so far, seven of them four-stars. Of those four stars, cornerback Fentrell Cypress and tight end Jaheim Bell are the biggest additions, both ranking in the top-10 transfers overall. Add in a top-20 recruiting class, and Florida State should be even stronger in 2023.

That said, it wasn’t all perfect for the Seminoles. A few players have announced they will be playing elsewhere next season, most notably running back Treshaun Ward. Additionally, Florida State will lose two key defenders, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive back Jammie Robinson, to the NFL Draft.

However, the Seminoles’ additions far outweigh their losses. If all goes according to plan, Florida State could regain its status as an elite program in 2023 and make the College Football Playoff.