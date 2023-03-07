The spring semester is up and running, which means college football teams are also back to work. Programs have the hope of finally taking the next step to make it to the College Football Playoff. This is the case with the Florida State football.

In 2022, the Seminoles entered the season unranked. However, they had their moments throughout the year, including wins over the LSU and Syracuse plus a 45-3 beatdown of rival Miami on the road. Florida State also gave Clemson and NC State some trouble, losing both games by just one score.

After finishing No. 10 in the final AP poll, the Seminoles have even higher aspirations in 2023 the aspirations of doing even better. Florida State had the second-best ACC record in the regular season, which means that a conference championship game appearance might not be too far out of reach.

Still, the Seminoles have a lot to figure out before opening their season against LSU in September. Head coach Mike Norvell will need to evaluate his options and make many crucial decisions as the team tries to improve its 10-3 record. From veterans to underclassmen and transfers, Norvell should use spring to determine who will get the most playing time.

With that being said, here are some position battles to watch at the Florida State Seminoles’ 2023 spring practice.

3. Wide receiver

One position group Norvell will keep an especially close eye on during spring practice is wide receiver. While Ontaria Wilson and Malik McClain combined for just 701 yards in 2022, they also combined for seven touchdowns. Even though they did not rack up many yards, their efficiency in the end zone will be missed.

It is no secret Johnny Wilson should be the primary option at wideout. In his first year as a Seminole, he accumulated 43 catches for 897 yards and five scorers.

Florida State still has some roles to fill behind Wilson. Mycah Pittman will return for his fifth collegiate year, so his experience could put him above some of his competition. He played his first three years with the Oregon Ducks, appearing in two bowl games. The problem is that Pittman had a career-low 10.3 yards per catch last season, a deficiency that could open the door for other wide receivers who really stretch the field.

Ja’Khi Douglas and Winston Wright both dealt with injuries in 2022, so their spots in the rotation will depend on how well they recovered over the offseason. Kentron Poitier and Darion Williamson are perhaps the best options for long throws. However, it is worth noting the latter also suffered an injury last season.

With injuries likely taken into consideration, Norvell will need to see who will pair with Wilson in 2023.

2. Defensive tackle

Similar to the wideout position, the Seminoles have too many options at defensive tackle for just a few spots in the rotation. They have seven players with a real shot at earning the starting job, but only two will end up grabbing the chance.

Fabien Lovett, Dennis Briggs, Joshua Farmer, Malcolm Ray and Daniel Lyons are all returnees. Lovett played an important role in 2022 until he was out of the lineup with an injury. The other four also had their moments with Florida State in the past and could potentially show that in spring practice.

To make things more complicated, the Seminoles added Braden Fiske and Darrell Jackson. Fiske was the No. 1 defensive lineman in the transfer portal while Jackson was also one of the top available players at his position.

In 2022, Florida State had the No. 15 defense in the nation, allowing only 321.8 yards per game. Also, two of the team’s three losses were by just one score. Depending on what happens in the spring semester, the defense could get even better in Tallahassee.

1. Offensive line

The offensive line is another unit with the problem of having almost too much talent. Robert Scott, Maurice Smith, D’Mitri Emmanuel, Darius Washington and Bless Harris totaled 44 starts last season, meaning the Seminoles are set to have loads of experience up front in 2023.

Last season, they allowed only 1.54 sacks per game, which was better than Alabama and TCU. On the ground, Florida State’s offense averaged 214.1 rushing yards a contest, good for No. 13 in the nation.

The team added Jeremiah Byers, Casey Roddick and Keiondre Jones via the transfer portal. All three could end up earning a starting role depending on how they do throughout spring. Underclassmen Julian Armella, Jaylen Early and Bryson Estes could surprise and climb the depth chart.

Since many of those linemen can play multiple positions, it should make the situation even more interesting. Because of that, the offensive line should create the best position battle for the Seminoles in 2023 spring practice.