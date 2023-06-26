Florida State football is hoping to become a true contender for the national championship this upcoming season, and quarterback Jordan Travis has his sights on the College Football Playoff and beyond. Travis believes that the Florida State football program can make a return to glory under coach Mike Norvell.

“We speak about it,” Jordan Travis said, regarding Florida State's goal to win in 2023, via Joe Robbins of on3.com. “Obviously the players. Coach [Mike] Norvell, usually does not speak about it much. But he did bring it up this year. We know who we have. We have athletes across the field who can match up with anyone across the country. No doubt in my mind. We know how hard we work. We know what type of people we are.”

Travis wants to pull through for the people who have been through struggles at Florida State.

“I just feel like everyone's been through so much in their careers, we're willing to put it all on the line and get Florida State what they deserve,” Travis said, via Robbins.

Travis is a popular Heisman Trophy pick, but his goal is to get to the College Football Playoff and win the national nhampionship.

“Yeah it's a blessing for sure, Travis said, via Robbins. “Being talked about, especially at that magnitude and how special that award is, it's a blessing for sure. But, like I said before, man, I'm a guy that wants to win a national championship. I came here to win a national championship.”

Florida State football went 10-3 in 2022, and hopes to improve on that to take another step forward in 2023 under Mike Norvell.