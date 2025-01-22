ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida State-California prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida State-California.

The Florida State Seminoles aren't doing well enough to make the NCAA Tournament, but they are doing better than they did the previous few seasons. Florida State was really rolling from 2018 through 2021 under coach Leonard Hamilton. In those four seasons, Florida State made multiple Sweet 16s. In the 2020 season, when the ACC and NCAA Tournaments were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, Florida State won the ACC regular-season championship and was very much in the hunt for a No. 1 seed in March Madness. There will always be a sense of “what might have been” surrounding Hamilton's tenure because his best team never had a chance to play tournament basketball in March. FSU lost its edge after the 2021 Sweet 16 season and descended into the depths of the ACC for awhile. This season has not been transcendent, but it has been an improvement.

FSU is 4-3 in the ACC, staying afloat and giving itself a chance to finish in the top five of the conference. The Seminoles have beaten a number of relatively ordinary teams, but they have beaten Pittsburgh, a really good win for Hamilton's team. If Florida State is going to make something of this season, it simply has to beat all the teams it is supposed to beat and then pick off one or two of the really good teams. Unfortunately, FSU has lost to Clemson and Louisville, so its chances for high-end wins in the remainder of the ACC season are not good. At any rate, Cal is a team Florida State should expect to defeat. However, with the Noles making the cross-country trip in the new and geographically expanded ACC, this road game in Berkeley might prove to be challenging in ways which don't apply to the normal roadies FSU is accustomed to.

Cal has struggled in Year 2 under coach Mark Madsen. Injuries have been part of the story, but they're not the whole story. Cal has simply been inconsistent from one game to the next. The Golden Bears are not a team which locks it down at home and struggles on the road; they struggle both home and away. They play one good game and then play poorly in the next game or two. They are under .500 in a weak ACC and need a strong six weeks before the ACC Tournament to feel that their program is heading in a good direction.

Here are the Florida State-California College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida State-California Odds

Florida State: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -110

California: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida State vs California

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cal just isn't very good. The Golden Bears lost at home in Berkeley over a week ago against a not-very-good Virginia Tech team. If Cal can't beat Virginia Tech at home, it certainly isn't likely to beat Florida State at home. FSU is clearly better than Virginia Tech. Cal just doesn't deserve any bettor's trust at this point.

Why California Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State going from the Florida panhandle all the way to the San Francisco Bay Area in late January is a very new and uncertain thing for the Seminoles. FSU might not be at its sharpest for this game. This is where midseason long-distance travel could really have an effect on the outcome.

Final Florida State-California Prediction & Pick

This is a total coin flip. It's just not worth betting on. FSU isn't quite good enough to bet on, even though you might reasonably want to fade Cal.

Final Florida State-California Prediction & Pick: Florida State -1.5