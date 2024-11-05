ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Florida has been inconsistent this year, while Texas has looked great. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Florida-Texas prediction and pick.

Florida has been inconsistent and has struggled at times this year. They have looked better recently and fought strongly against Georgia last week. They are 4-4 but have a crazy difficult upcoming schedule; it started last week against Georgia and continues this week against Texas. After last week, this will be a difficult game in Austin against the Longhorns.

Texas got rebounded after their loss to Georgia with a close win against Vanderbilt. Texas looked lifeless against the Bulldogs, especially on offense, but looked decent against Vanderbilt before their bye. This is a statement game for the Longhorns to stay in the SEC title hunt. Florida has looked better, but this is a game where they can stay atop the SEC.

Here are the Florida-Texas College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Florida-Texas Odds

Florida: +21.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1160

Texas: -21.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -2800

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

How to Watch Florida vs. Texas

Time: Noon ET/9:00 am PT

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread/Win

Florida's offense has been solid this season. The offense is averaging 390.1 total yards and then 29.5 points per game. The offense is the key for this team to succeed, but two quarterbacks have been injured in Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway last week. DJ Lagway is the key for the team under center, and he will probably come back after reports say his injury was not as bad as they feared. He has 1,071 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 60.9% completion percentage. Elijah Badger is the key for the Gators out wide. He has 560 yards for two touchdowns on 24 receptions. The running game has also been solid, with Montrell Johnson Jr. and Jadan Baugh as a duo in the backfield. Johnson Jr. has 373 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 70 carries, while Baugh has 323 yards and five touchdowns on 70 carries.

Florida's defense has been one of the worst in the SEC, allowing 381.4 yards and 24.9 points per game. They are solid against the pass but one of the worst teams against the running game in the SEC, with only Mississippi State being worse. They allow 219.4 yards through the air and 162 yards per game on the ground. This game will be a massive challenge for this defense, given how much talent Texas has on offense and how much they can score in various ways.

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas' offense has been great this season, even with the game that happened against Georgia. The offense is averaging 453.1 total yards and then 37.6 points per game. The key is the quarterback in this offense. Even with Arch Manning showing flashes this season, Quinn Ewers is the main quarterback. Ewers has 1,389 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 69.1% completion percentage. The running game has also been solid, with Quintrevion Wisner and Jaydon Blue splitting time in the backfield. Wisner has 409 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 77 carries, and Blue has 316 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 71 carries. Gunnar Helm and Isaiah Bond have been solid out wide. Helm has 419 yards and two touchdowns on 31 receptions, while Bond has 380 yards and four touchdowns on 23 receptions. This offense is the key to how the Longhorns can beat anyone.

Texas's defense has been the best statistically in the SEC. They are allowing 241.3 yards and 11.5 points per game. Texas has the best pass defense in the SEC, with 135.8 yards through the air. They have also been great against the ground, allowing 105.5 yards per game. This game is against Florida because if Lagway plays, the defense task will be more difficult. They have been great against the run, and the Gators will focus on the ground, with Lagway either playing below 100% or turning to Aidan Warner for the start. This defense will be a big key in this matchup.

Final Florida-Texas Prediction & Pick

Florida has looked solid recently, but their schedule has only gotten more difficult with Georgia last week and Texas this week. Expect Florida to put up a solid fight in this game at first, but Texas is better and should win and cover this game at home. The Gators are too beat up on offense and are due for a letdown after looking as good as they did last week. Thanks to this win, Texas should win, cover at home in Austin, and stay atop the SEC. They will have the inside track to Atlanta.

Final Florida-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas: -21.5 (-105)