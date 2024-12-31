The Philadelphia Flyers are understandably excited about the future of rookie Matvei Michkov, one of the contenders to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie of the year for the 2024-25 NHL season.

But thanks to his action in Philadelphia's game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings, Michkov is now lighter in the wallet for the first time in his NHL career. He high-sticked Kings defenseman Quinton Byfield, resulting in a minor penalty. But after a review from the NHL Department of Player Safety, he now must write a check.

His infraction cost him a total of $2,473.96, which is the maximum amount allowed under the NHL's current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Flyers also lost the game by a 5-4 final score at Crypto.com Arena. They'll continue their road swing by facing the San Jose Sharks on New Year's Eve, and it will pit Michkov against another Calder Trophy candidate, Sharks first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini.

Game time for the Flyers and Sharks is is set for 8:00 PM EST from SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Matvei Michkov was recently benched by Flyers coach John Tortorella

A native of Perm, Russia, Michkov made his professional debut in his homeland by playing for SKA Saint Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League.

He's now in his first season playing in North America and has already demonstrated that he has all the skills necessary to be an effective NHL player for years.

But here are going to be growing pains for a rookie playing on hockey's biggest stage, and Michkov was recently benched for the entire third period during their 3-1 victory last week against the Anaheim Ducks.

“It's just been a struggle, energy,” coach Tortorella explained of his decision to bench Michkov. “The skating, energy, it's just not there. You could see him struggling before the break. If I have to take him out I will, or bench him during a period. It was my call.”

In the 35 games he's played in so far in 2024-25, Michkov has scored 12 goals with 17 assists.