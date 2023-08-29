As the summer transfer window unfolds, the football world has its eyes on the numerous high-profile players who are currently without clubs and available to sign for free, reported by goal.com. With the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, several notable names have found themselves clubless, making them hot commodities in the transfer market.

One of the most significant names on this list is Eden Hazard, the 32-year-old forward whose contract with Real Madrid has been terminated a year early. Despite a promising move from Chelsea in 2019, Hazard's time in Madrid was plagued by injuries and lackluster performances. His next step remains uncertain, with rumors circulating about the possibility of retirement.

Another standout player is Sergio Ramos, the 37-year-old former Real Madrid captain and centerback extraordinaire. A key figure in Real Madrid's historic UEFA Champions League threepeat, Ramos is considered one of the most decorated centerbacks in football history. His illustrious career includes numerous titles and recognitions, and his availability on a free transfer has attracted the attention of several clubs.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

David de Gea, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, has left Manchester United after more than a decade at the club. A stalwart during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, De Gea's departure marks the end of an era at Old Trafford. The Spaniard's experience and skill make him an attractive option for clubs in need of a reliable goalkeeper.

Other notable players include Roberto Pereyra, Jesse Lingard, Mariano Diaz, Juan Mata, Axel Tuanzebe, and Phil Jones. These players, ranging in age and positions, represent a mix of experience and potential. As clubs across Europe assess their needs and transfer budgets, the availability of these free agents adds an intriguing dimension to the summer transfer market.

While the destinations of these players remain uncertain, their availability has undoubtedly created a buzz among football fans and sparked discussions among clubs seeking to bolster their squads ahead of the upcoming season.