Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea has chosen Bayern Munich as his next destination. The former Atletico Madrid man has been a free agent since his departure from Manchester United in this transfer window.

De Gea was a primary target for Real Madrid in this window, as they wanted a short-term replacement for Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper is sidelined for most of this season due to an ACL injury. However, Los Blancos refused the move due to the Spaniard's excessive wages and decided to buy Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga on a one-season loan.

After denying moves from Saudi Arabia, De Gea has chosen Bayern Munich as his next destination. The Bavarians are impressed by the profile of the former Manchester United man, who once competed with Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer as the best goalkeeper in the world.

Bayern Munich are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper after the departure of Yann Sommer to Inter Milan. Due to injuries, the Bundesliga champions understand that Neuer is no longer a reliable first-choice goalkeeper.

According to Sky Germany, talks have occurred between Bayern Munich's and De Gea's representatives. Personal terms are not said to be a problem between them. The Bavarians initially had Manchester City's Stefan Ortega in mind. However, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he won't sell the German goalkeeper to his former club.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference of the UEFA Super Cup final, Guardiola said, “It would be a problem to lose him [Ortega] – first for the quality. When we bring him here because [goalkeeping coach] Xabi Mancisidor sent me clips and said he was a ‘keeper we need.”

“He played for a team relegated from the Bundesliga, and from day one, I said what a ‘keeper we have. You know how many saves he makes in important games. We don't want to lose him.”