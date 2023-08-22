French football icon Thierry Henry has made a triumphant return to the football scene, this time taking on the role of head coach for France‘s under-21 team. The 46-year-old World Cup winner's appointment has generated considerable excitement among fans and pundits alike.

Henry's comeback to the French football fold comes with a significant responsibility: leading the under-21 team's campaign to qualify for the 2025 European Championship, set to take place in Slovakia. In addition to this, he has been tasked with guiding the French team in the upcoming Paris Olympics next summer. His contract has been secured until 2025, indicating the national football association's confidence in his coaching abilities.

The renowned footballer turned coach has been steadily building his managerial career. Prior to this appointment, Henry served as the assistant manager for the Belgian national team on two separate occasions, showing his dedication to honing his coaching skills at an international level. He also took on managerial roles at Monaco and Montreal Impact.

The significance of Henry's return to the French football scene is underscored by his unparalleled legacy as a player and his passion for the sport. He will have the chance to make an impact on the development of young talents, nurturing the next generation of football stars.

Henry's first challenge will be to select his squad, a decision that will be closely watched by fans eager to see the direction he takes with the under-21 team. The team's friendly match against Denmark on September 7 and the subsequent European Championship qualifier against Slovenia on September 11 will serve as early indicators of his coaching prowess.

The football community is abuzz with anticipation as Thierry Henry takes up the reins of the France under-21 team, bringing his expertise and footballing wisdom to shape the future of French football.