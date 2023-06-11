After Manchester City defeated Inter Milan during the Champions League final, Romelu Lukaku got absolutely roasted by fans on Twitter for his performance.

Manchester City won the game 1-0 by virtue of a Rodri goal at the 68-minute-mark past Andre Onana in the intense match at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Lukaku had his chance to tie with a late-game header, but he missed it badly.

Fans have grown weary of Lukaku in his past few games, as recently as missing crucial shots against Croatia during the World Cup, but this latest rendition was the breaking point, as fans went to Twitter to vent out their frustration and disappointment for the Belgian striker.

A fan has already asked for Romelu to be ousted from Inter Milan:

Inter Milan officials to Lukaku after he asks to stay in Milan pic.twitter.com/pnC95LfA83 — Alexis’ Kavkas View 🇦🇿🇬🇪 (@AlexisIsKavkas) June 10, 2023

One fan talked about how he was getting GOAT comparisons before this game:

Lukaku was getting goat shouts by stan twitter few weeks ago 😂😂😭😭 — ًً (@Pxxdressi) June 10, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And then there's this tweet that referenced Lukaku's rumored relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. For context, the two were spotted sitting next to each other during the wedding of Lautaro Martinez, Romelu's teammate. Other photos showed the pair outside chatting by the waterfront.

megan thee stallion to lukaku after the gamepic.twitter.com/4Jnmodcyt0 — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) June 10, 2023

A fan revealed that Megan actually unfollowed the Belgian forward on Instagram.

This negative reception will certainly not help the fact that Romelu Lukaku's future with the team is uncertain. On loan from Chelsea, Lukaku had a solid year with Inter Milan, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 25 matches, but a player will definitely be judged by how he performs on the biggest stage, and for Lukaku, this had to be a stain on his legacy.

Only time will tell where will Lukaku end up after this Champions League final loss.