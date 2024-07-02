Kortne Gosha, the former Florida A&M Athletic Director known for his transformative leadership, has accepted a senior role at the University of Nebraska. Gosha will step into the position of Senior Associate Athletic Director for Capital Planning, where he will oversee the Huskers’ capital planning, construction, and facilities units per a report by KSNB.

Nebraska Director of Athletics Troy Dannen expressed his enthusiasm for Gosha’s appointment. “We welcome Kristen and Kortne to the Husker family and look forward to both of them having an immediate impact on our department,” said Dannen. “They bring valuable and unique expertise and experiences from a number of different institutions serving in a variety of roles in intercollegiate athletics.”

In his new role at Nebraska, Gosha is poised to leverage his extensive experience in capital planning and facility management to benefit the Huskers. Known for his ability to secure funding and drive large-scale projects—as evidenced by the $10 million grant for stadium renovations at FAMU—Gosha is expected to bring the same level of dedication and innovation to Nebraska.

Gosha's dynamic career has been marked by significant achievements at every stop. Hired in December 2019 from the University of Miami, Gosha quickly made his mark at Florida A&M. Under his stewardship, the Rattlers became the first school to partner with LeBron James’s Nike brand as their official uniform sponsor—a landmark achievement that put FAMU in the national spotlight.

In 2021, the Rattler football team was highlighted in the Chris Paul and Andscape-produced Why Not Us series. The show delved into the unique culture, experiences, and challenges of an HBCU athletic program, showcasing what makes FAMU special both on and off the field.

But that wasn't all. Gosha also oversaw the athletic program's move from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), a transition that has proven beneficial for the school’s visibility and competitive stature. He left the program in 2022, earning high praise from both the FAMU and broader HBCU communities.

Then football coach Willie Simmons spoke glowingly of Gosha amid his departure on his Twitter/X profile.

“In all my years working in intercollegiate athletics, I’ve never witnessed someone do so much with so little in such a short amount of time (Bragg Stadium repairs, Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse facelift, new volleyball, baseball, and softball playing surfaces, Lebron James partnership, Why Not Us docuseries, AND MUCH MORE MORE)!

He continued, “Your visionary leadership matched with your genuine care for the welfare of our student-athletes makes you a generational talent as an Athletics Director! As we march into the future during the renaissance of black college athletics, I feel more confident than ever in my ability to lead under your leadership! I sincerely thank and applaud you Vice President and Director of Athletics Mr. Kortne Gosha and our young men and women appreciate you more than you can imagine.”

More recently, Gosha served as the Deputy Athletic Director for Facilities and Operations at Tulane University. There, he managed facilities and operations, capital projects, master planning, event management, and more. His comprehensive approach ensured the smooth operation of Tulane's athletic facilities and events, establishing him as a leader adept at managing complex projects and driving strategic initiatives.