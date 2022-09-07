No one likes the feeling of being embarrassed. When everyone’s eyes are on you, you want to make sure that you do the best you can to not fail in spectacular fashion. This is especially the case when you’re trying out something new, and former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young is no stranger to that kind of feeling.

With Nick Young, more famously known as Swaggy P, set to face Los Angeles-based rapper Blueface on the 10th of September in the Banc of California Stadium (rescheduled from an earlier July date), he is courageously opening himself up to the possibility of failure.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, the 2018 NBA champion and 12-year NBA veteran revealed his ultimate fear entering the boxing ring, and it involves a fellow NBA player, three-time Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson.

“That’s what’s on my mind,” Young said, referring to the embarrassing second-round knockout Robinson suffered at the hands of polarizing YouTube star Jake Paul. “He hasn’t bounced back. You don’t hear from him anymore. That’s something that stays in the back of my mind. You don’t want to be a meme, you don’t want to be known for that.”

Swaggy P uses the fate Robinson suffered as motivation to defeat Blueface in his boxing debut.

“You’ve been playing basketball your whole life and now Nate [Robinson] is known for the guy who got knocked out. And you know people love to crack jokes on me so I know I’ll be right there with him. I set myself up for things like this, so hopefully I’m going to come out on top,” Young added.

Going from a team sport to an individual one will be a more difficult challenge to overcome, Nick Young explained further. In the court, he had his teammates to help him out, but in the ring he will be left to his own devices, but Young has strong self-belief that he can succeed in this new challenge.

“I think you have to take chances. That’s why I’m doing this,” Young brazenly declared. “You never know unless you go through the fire. So that’s what I’m going to do it for.”

For Nick Young’s sake, hopefully he can avoid humiliation so for our sake he can get more fights in the future, one that may or may not involve Young’s former Laker teammate, D’Angelo Russell.