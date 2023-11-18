Former Miss Norfolk State University Starlet Windham releases new single "Never", an empowering anthem about worth & self-love.

Former Miss Norfolk State University Starlet Windham has released a new single entitled “Never”, per a release published on EIN Presswire. Windham released the song on streaming platforms as well as a music video on YouTube.

Windham spoke about the release of “Never”, saying, “Completing this project is a dream come true! Music is my passion, and I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to inspire and move people with my God-given talent.”

Windham served as Miss Norfolk State University in the 2018-2019 school year. During her time at Norfolk State, she released her self-produced album entitled, “Take A Chance On Love”. The album was a hit amongst the HBCU community, as she performed songs from the album at several HBCU events such as the 2018 NASAP (National Association of Student Affairs Professionals) Student Leadership Institute and the HBCU Kings & Queens Conference that same year.

Windham has an extensive musical background, singing since she was two years old. As a child performer, she sang at several venues in her home state of Illinois. He also has seen immense success in pageantry, serving as Miss Chicago and winning the Miss Norfolk State University pageant to earn the opportunity to serve as the queen of the university.

Starlet graduated from Norfolk State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Music. She is a full musical talent who sings, writes, arranges, and produces her music. The single “Never” is already a success, as the video has already garnered thousands of views on YouTube since its release on November 11th.

You can stream “Never” and other projects from Starlet on Apple Music, Spotify or wherever you consume music.