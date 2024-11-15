When Harold L. Martin Sr. became chancellor of North Carolina A&T in 2006, few could have predicted the transformation that would follow. Fifteen years later, Martin stands as a towering figure in higher education, celebrated for not only elevating his university to new heights but also for his influence on public universities and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) nationwide.

On Monday, Martin's extraordinary career was formally recognized with the Peter McPherson Lifetime Achievement Award at the APLU Annual Meeting in Orlando. The award, named for the former APLU president, honors individuals whose careers have been dedicated to the advancement of public higher education.

“Harold Martin exemplifies the very best in leadership,” said APLU President Mark Becker. “His work has not only propelled North Carolina A&T to become the nation’s leading educator of African American STEM graduates, but he has also been a tireless advocate for public universities and HBCUs everywhere.”

Under Martin’s leadership, A&T saw its enrollment grow from 10,600 to nearly 14,000 students. The university, which became the nation’s largest HBCU in 2014, is now on the verge of achieving R1 status, the highest classification for research universities in the U.S.

Martin’s leadership has earned him numerous accolades, including the Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s Educational Leader Award and the North Carolina Award, the state’s highest honor. He also served on several influential boards, including the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the APLU Board of Directors.

To be eligible for the Peter McPherson Lifetime Achievement Award, recipients must have served as a president or chancellor of an APLU institution and have a career devoted to advancing the mission of public higher education. The award is named in honor of Peter McPherson, who led APLU from 2006 to 2022 and was instrumental in expanding the association’s global influence.

Martin announced his retirement from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University after 15 years of leadership. The announcement was made during a Board of Trustees meeting and then announced to the campus community via email. In the letter to the campus community, Martin expressed his gratitude to colleagues, alumni, and supporters for their contributions to the university's progress over the past 14 years.

He arrived at A&T in 1969, drawn by the campus energy and the university’s standout students, including future astronaut Ronald McNair. Martin, an aspiring engineer, soon realized he had to choose between excelling in the classroom or pursuing basketball. He chose academics, earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in electrical engineering.

In 2009, after Chancellor Stanley F. Battle’s resignation, Martin, with nearly 30 years of leadership experience, was named A&T’s 12th chancellor. He became the university’s first alumnus to hold the position.

Under Martin, A&T experienced significant growth. In 2014, it became the nation’s largest HBCU, surpassing Florida A&M, a position it has held every year since. Martin also introduced A&T Preeminence 2020, a plan that focused on growth, academic excellence, and community engagement. In 2016, A&T gained national attention when it hosted a televised town hall with President Barack Obama, spotlighting its role as a leading producer of Black engineers.

Martin also launched the Chancellor’s Speaker Series, bringing prominent figures like Mark Zuckerberg and Daymond John to campus. His leadership also led to the construction of the new 150,000-square-foot Student Center which is still a prominent place of importance even to this day.

Throughout his tenure, Martin’s guiding philosophy was clear: “At A&T, we are always better than yesterday, but never as good as we will be tomorrow.” This phrase sculpted his vision and defined his 15 years of leadership at the university.

“Harold’s legacy is one of service, vision, and unyielding dedication to student success,” Becker said. “He’s truly deserving of this honor.”