In the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning, a fire erupted in a quiet Fremont neighborhood, putting the mettle of the Ballville Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD) to the test. The BVFD, a stalwart of the Fremont firefighting community, arrived at the scene to find a house engulfed in flames.
According to reports, the fire broke out shortly after 2:00 AM, quickly consuming the single-family dwelling. With flames licking hungrily at the night sky, firefighters from the BVFD and surrounding departments launched a full-scale assault on the inferno.
The initial reports indicated that one resident was inside the burning house who is former UFC legend Mark Coleman. Adrenaline coursing through their veins, firefighters raced into the heart of the inferno, determined to bring their fellow citizen to safety. The harrowing rescue attempt resulted in Coleman sustaining injuries while trying to save their beloved pet dog. Coleman had to be airlifted to the nearest hospital where he is fighting for his life.
Saw a thread on the UG that Mark Coleman was trapped in a house fire and airlifted to the hospital where he is fighting for his life. Prayers up for the Hammer 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
— Rich Chou (@rich_chou) March 12, 2024
Despite the valiant efforts of the firefighters, the house was ultimately consumed by the blaze. The structure is considered a total loss. Fire investigators are on the scene piecing together the puzzle to determine the cause of the fire.
This is a stark reminder of the dangers that lurk within our homes. Fremont residents are urged to check their smoke detectors and ensure they are in working order. Having a working smoke detector can provide those precious extra seconds needed to escape a fire.
The BVFD, along with its partner fire departments, displayed remarkable courage and tenacity in the face of this ferocious blaze. Their unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of Fremont's citizens is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our local firefighters.