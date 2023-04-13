Fortnite’s new update 24.20 is here and with it is the most requested crossover with Attack on Titan coming into the game alongside two amazing weapons to play with. Here’s everything to know about the patch notes and how the crossover with Attack on Titan affect the island.

It has been a month with Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 2 and a lot of fans have anticipated the crossover of the game with the popular anime series, Attack on Titan. This is amazing news for the fans as they have wanted this crossover ever since and would like to experience using the Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear. Luckily, the patch of 24.20 will allow players to experience this new weapon alongside with another one to use inside the game to try to win a Victory Royale.

Besides introducing two new weapons to play with, there are also three new skins available that will drop in the patch.

Here are all the features and changes in the patch notes that you need to check out before going into the game.

Eren Jaeger in the Battle Pass

Every season, there will be a special Battle Pass skin that you can acquire. This season’s special Battle Pass skin is Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan. There will be a handful of quests to do in order for you to get him and these quests will be a set of themed Attack on Titan Quests. Once done, you can immediately use Eren Jaeger as a playable skin in Fortnite.

Mikasa & Levi Skins Available in the Shop

Eren Jaeger isn’t the only Attack on Titan character coming to Fortnite, as Mikasa Ackerman and Captain Levi will be joining him ang getting their own skins in the game. These two skins can only be purchased from the Item Shop with V-Bucks so make sure to get your V-Bucks ready if you want to complete them.

New Attack on Titan weapons

There are two Attack on Titan weapons available in Fortnite:

Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear

Thunder Spear

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear lets you slingshot yourself through the sky to help you transfer to another island faster. On the other hand, the Thunder Spear simply launches rockets.

You can find these on the ground, inside Chests, or by searching Scout Regiment Footlockers. Both of these weapons are Mythics so they won’t be easy to acquire.

Scout Regiment Footlocker

Scout Regiment Footlockers have inside them some useful items and weapons and they’re guaranteed to have ODM Gear or Thunder Spears inside them.

Attack on Titan Anvil Square

You’ll be able to find the Jaeger’s Family Basement hidden here.

Dirt Bikes Return

Dirt Bikes will be available once again as it makes its return. Rogue Bikes will still be available so you will have two choices for fast-paced vehicles.

Fortnite 24.20 Bug Fixes

The following bug fixes are expected to be issued with the 24.20 update:

Fixed an issue that allowed players to retain the healing effect of hot springs.

Fixed an issue involving rebooted players sometimes appearing invisible to teammates.

Stray’s mask appears crooked.

The “Vital” audio track displays the incorrect season in the description.

Some players using Android devices are unable to load into Creative maps.

Players can sometimes see hidden devices in UEFN.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite’s 22.40 Patch Notes.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.