Secure Fortnite's Ezio skin for $10 through Assassin's Creed Valhalla on Epic Games Store, highlighting the offer's limited time.

Epic Games, the developer behind the popular battle royale game Fortnite, has recently provided players with a unique opportunity to acquire a sought-after skin for a significantly reduced price. This deal centers around the Ezio skin, a character from the renowned Assassin’s Creed series, which has become a rare and coveted item in the Fortnite community.

Assassin's Creed Ezio Skin Release Date: December 30, 2023

Typically, skins in Fortnite represent a key aspect of player individuality and expression. The Ezio skin, drawing inspiration from the Assassin’s Creed franchise, initially debuted in Fortnite over a year ago. At the time, it was available for purchase at 1,800 V-Bucks, equivalent to approximately $15, through the game's Item Shop. While another character from the Assassin’s Creed series, Eivor of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, also made an appearance in Fortnite, the current promotion is exclusively focused on the Ezio skin.

Interestingly, the Ezio skin has not been available in Fortnite's Item Shop for nearly a year, adding to its rarity and desirability among players. However, through a collaboration with Epic Games, fans of both Fortnite and Assassin's Creed now have an easier path to obtaining this elusive skin.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is discounted by 75%, meaning you can get the Ezio skin for around $10 with the Epic Games Voucher. pic.twitter.com/0ggWiesKqR — Ninten (@nintenboss) December 30, 2023

A recent revelation by Twitter user Nintenboss highlights a method to acquire the Ezio skin for just $10. This involves using an Epic Games Voucher when purchasing Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is currently listed at a discounted price of $15 on the Epic Games Store. With the application of the voucher, the price drops to $10. This voucher, which is valid until January 10, can be found at the top of the Store tab on the Epic Games Store website.

How To Get The Ezio Skin

For players looking to take advantage of this offer, the process is straightforward:

Claim the Epic Games Voucher on the Epic Games Store website. Purchase Assassin's Creed Valhalla on the Epic Games Store using the voucher, reducing the cost to $10. Launch Fortnite to find the Ezio skin added to their collection.

In addition to the Ezio skin, players who partake in this deal also gain access to the extensive single-player experience of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, adding further value to the purchase.

When Does Assassin's Creed Ezio Skin Leave The Shop?

It is important to note that while this promotional offer officially ended in March 2023, the exact duration of the Ezio skin's availability in the Fortnite shop remains uncertain. As of December 30, numerous users have reported successfully acquiring the Fortnite skin following their purchase of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. For those who have already utilized their voucher, the Ezio skin is still attainable by purchasing Assassin's Creed Valhalla at its standard price of $15. Given the unpredictability of when the skin might leave the shop, interested players may want to act swiftly to secure this coveted item.

In related news, Fortnite has continued to expand its range of crossover skins. Recently, LEGO Star Wars skins were introduced to the game, generating considerable excitement among the player base. Owners of the original non-LEGO Star Wars skins automatically received these new variants without additional cost. For those without the original skins, each LEGO Star Wars skin is available in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. This addition is part of Fortnite's ongoing effort to offer a diverse array of crossover skins, catering to the varied preferences of its extensive player community.

