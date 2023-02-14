The latest Fortnite event, Most Wanted, has arrived and with it, a lot of brand new cosmetics that players can score. This brand new Most Wanted event of Fortnite is based on the popular racing game franchise, Need for Speed.

The Fortnite Most Wanted event has a lot of brand new free cosmetics and skins being given out should the players be up to the challenge in obtaining them. This event will last for 2 weeks until February 28 so players have to go race to get all those brand new skins.

Fortnite Most Wanted Infamy System

This brand new Fortnite Most Wanted event introduces the brand new Infamy system which players can earn to exchange for various cosmetics and skins. Infamy is earned by completing various quests from the Most Wanted event. These quests have a series of challenges that the player must complete in order to earn Infamy. As for the cosmetics that can be earned from the event, these are listed below with their corresponding Infamy cost.

Escapees wrap – 4,000 Infamy

Infamy banner icon – 8,000 Infamy

Double Tags harvesting tool – 12,000 Infamy

Most Wanted spray – 16,000 Infamy

Cash Stash back bling – 20,000 Infamy

The Heat Is On loading screen – 24,000 Infamy

Combocopter glider – 28,000 Infamy

Cold Blooded Style wrap – 32,000 Infamy

Cold Blooded spray – 36,000 Infamy

Vault Guardian harvesting tool – 40,000 Infamy

Snake Sack emoticon – 44,000 Infamy

Gold Blooded Ace skin – 48,000 Infamy

While these cosmetics and skins can cost a ton of Infamy, these can all be bought for 1800 V-Bucks despite all of them being earnable for free. With that in mind, if you plan to earn all of these skins and cosmetics through grit and hard work, the Fortnite Most Wanted missions and challenges are discussed below.

Fortnite Most Wanted Quests

Throughout the event, these challenges will be unlocked. Completing the challenges will give you Infamy which will help you to unlock the cosmetics and skins for this event. Once a set of challenges has been completed, you will be given a Cold Blood Medallion. Earning 5 of these will enable you to unlock the Solid Skull back bling. The currently available challenges are listed below.

Intel and Recon

Raise Heat Level (4) – 1,500 Infamy

Purchase weapons from Ace’s Exotics or Ace’s Armory vending machines (10) – 1,000 Infamy

Collect a Vault Keycard dropped by a defeated Cold Blooded Boss (1) – 1,500 Infamy

Visit named locations containing a Cold Blooded Vault (3) – 1,200 Infamy

Collect Gold Bars (2000) – 1,000 Infamy

Spend Gold Bars on weapons or services in different matches (5) – 1,500 Infamy

Search Safes or Cash Registers (4) – 1,000 Infamy

Damage opponents using Exotics and unvaulted weapons (1000) – 1,000 Infamy

Collect a Heavy Sniper or Boom Sniper Rifle (1) – 750 Infamy

Complete Intel & Recon Quests (7) – Cold Blooded Medallion

Going in Loud

Not unlocked yet.

Going in Quiet

Not unlocked yet.

Cracking the Vault

Not unlocked yet.

Clean Getaway

Not unlocked yet.

Heat Level

One of the new mechanics for the Fortnite Most Wanted event is Heat Level. This is represented by new icons that show up on the HUD. Heat Level dictates how visible the player is to the opponents as having a higher Heat Level makes the player show up on the minimap more often.

Heat Level is gained when another player is eliminated, a vault is opened or a burner payphone is answered in Cold-Blooded controlled areas. Having a high heat level enables the player to gain boons which can help them out during the match. However, players should learn to balance these boons with the risks since you are essentially giving all your opponents free information on your location and everyone is always hungry for a kill. The boons of each heat level are listed below.

Heat Level 1 – Eliminated opponents drop additional bars.

Heat Level 2 – Increases your movement speed by 15%, and you’ll regenerate up to 100 health out of combat.

Heat Level 3 – Increases your movement speed by 20%, and you’ll regenerate up to 100 health and 50 shields out of combat.

Heat Level 4 – Increases your movement speed by 25%, and you’ll regenerate up to 100 health and 100 shields out of combat.

Cold Blooded Vaults

For the Fortnite Most Wanted event, there will be three cold blooded vaults placed around the map. These cold blooded vaults will contain event exclusive exotics. These vaults are located at Shattered Slabs, Brutal Bastion and Faulty Splits.

To open these vaults, a keycard is needed. The keycard can be obtained through defeating a boss that is located near the location of the vault. These bosses will have a massive health pool so the reward for taking them down is the keycard which will reward the player with banger event exclusive exotics.

Fortnite Most Wanted Exotic Weapons

The event exclusive exotics can be obtained by unlocking the cold blooded vaults using the vault keycards dropped by the bosses that guard these cold blooded vaults. The event’s exclusive exotics are listed below.

Heisted Breacher Shotgun – Busts down builds easily.

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle – Fires explosive projectiles.

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun – Increases movement speed and fire rate as you damage enemies.

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG – Infuses you with Slap and self-reloads while sprinting

Heisted Blink Mag SMG – Grants Zero Dash ability after reloading.

Fortnite Most Wanted Leaderboard Challenge

In addition to the multitude of awards already offered by the Fortnite Most Wanted event, there are still additional awards that can be obtained. Starting February 16, additional awards can be obtained through unlocking as many cold blooded vaults as you can. Through unlocking these many cold blooded vaults, the player will be able to climb the leaderboard and be able to earn additional prized cosmetic items. The cosmetic items that can be obtained from climbing the leaderboards are listed down below.

GG Flamed Emoticon

Live to Ride Spray

Retro Rivals Wrap

Clean Getaway Loading Screen

With that said, the majority of the event has been covered. While there is still some missing information, this will be updated as more quests and challenges are unlocked. With Fortnite Most Wanted being one of the bigger events considering that it isn’t even a season launch or season finale, this is one of the events players should not think of even missing.