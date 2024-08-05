ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

France is about to battle Canada in the men’s basketball quarterfinals. One of these teams will say au revoir as we share our Olympics odds series and make a France-Canada prediction and pick.

France went 2-1 in the group stage, which was good enough to advance to the knockout stage. First, they defeated Brazil 78-66. The French then edged out Japan 94-90. However, they stumbled against Germany, losing 85-71. Victor Wembanyama could not carry his squad past the Germans. Yet, there is a chance for redemption and a chance that the French can meet Germany again if France wins this one and the Germans can get past Greece.

France has won a couple of silver medals in its history. Ultimately, they need to overcome one of the toughest countries left in the bracket, including a silver-medal favorite.

Canada went 3-0 in the group stage to cement themselves as one of the contenders in these Olympics. But it was not the dominance many believed it would be. First, they overcame Greece 86-79. The Canadians then beat Australia 93-83. Finally, they edged out Spain 88-85.

Canada will look to remain consistent as it plays against a French team that is going to be difficult to overcome. Ultimately, they will need to stop one of the best young players in the NBA.

France and Canada have played each other three times in Olympic history. In the 1954 Olympics, France defeated Canada 79-62. Then, Canada destroyed France 96-69 in the 1984 Olympics. The French got the last laugh in the quarterfinals of the 2000 Olympics, overcoming Canada 68-63.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men’s/Women’s basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: France-Canada Basketball Odds

France: +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +260

Canada: -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -340

Over: 163.5 (-110)

Under: 163.5 (-110)

How to Watch France vs. Canada in Paris

Time: Noon ET/9 AM PT

TV: Peacock and NBC Olympics

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why France Will Win

France is the slight underdog in this one despite having one of the best young players in the game. To overcome Canada, the French must start strong and capitalize on their chances.

Wembanyama is their best player but must do more to help France get past Canada. So far, he is averaging 17 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Wembanyama did not play badly in his last game, notching 14 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Despite that, it was enough to get past Germany, and that means others must step up.

Nicolas Batum will be the player to watch, and he must do more. Significantly, he is averaging 10.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. The French squad would also like to see more out of Rudy Gobert, as he is one of the best big men in the NBA and certainly can contribute to the effort. Substantially, he is averaging 11 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and will be one of the big factors in this one.

France will win this game and cover the spread if they can dominate the boards, which means Wembanyama and Gobert must dominate. Then, they need to clamp down on defense and prevent Canada from getting hot.

Why Canada Will Win

Canada went 3-0 in the first round despite not really playing a dominant style of basketball. Regardless, they have a great core that comes straight from the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has brought elite talent and revealed himself to the entire world as one of the best players on the planet. He is averaging 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game. Meanwhile, RJ Barrett has remained efficient and is averaging 21 points, four rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Dillon Brooks has emerged as another solid option for Canada. So far, he is averaging 14.3 points per game.

This Canadian squad is a smaller squad, which means they might have some trouble against Wembanyama and Gobert. To put things into perspective, the only challenge they faced from a country with a talented big man was when they went to battle with Greece. Therefore, that might be something to watch and a possible issue that might rear its ugly head.

Canada will cover the spread and win the game if Gilgeous-Alexander and Barrett can remain hot from all over the court. Then, they need to avoid giving France second chances on the offensive boards.

Final France-Canada Prediction & Pick

Canada is probably the weakest 3-0 team in the Olympics. Somehow, they have managed to win all their games despite not really playing the best brand of basketball. The main weakness we see in Canada is their ability to win the board battle. Unfortunately, running into Wembanyama and Gobert will not help. While we still believe Canada will win, we don’t feel like they will cover the odds. Take France to cover the spread.

Final France-Canada Prediction & Pick: France: +7.5 (-112)