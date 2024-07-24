The 2024 Paris Games are here, and we are going to look at which basketball squad has the best chance to win the silver medal. Second place is not bad as we share our Men's Olympics odds series by making a men's basketball silver medal winner prediction and pick.

Many expect the USA to win the gold medal. Ultimately, there is some chatter about who will be the runner-up or take the silver medal. There are six countries that are capable of finishing with the silver medal and taking home second place in the 2024 Paris Olympics. We're here to evaluate all of them.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men's/Women's basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Men's Basketball Silver Medal Winner Odds

France: +260

Canada: +380

Serbia: +460

USA: +600

Germany: +650

Australia: +1000

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why France Will Win The Silver Medal

If France does not find a way to stun the world and win the gold medal, it has the best odds of winning the silver medal. The significant reason for this is Victor Wembanyama, who is excited at the prospect of facing Team USA. Amazingly, he has shined in recent exhibitions, notching 17 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists against Australia. Wembanyama also added 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists against Canada.

But let's examine what could be their stage to the silver medal. Assuming they get past the group stage, which includes Germany, Japan, and Brazil, France will have a chance to notch a silver medal depending on their remaining opponents. France won the silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games after falling short against Team USA. Ultimately, we believe they have a great chance of challenging for a silver medal again.

Why Canada Will Win The Silver Medal

Canada did not even make it into the bracket in the 2020 Tokyo Games. Yet, they are a heavy favorite when it comes to the betting odds for the silver medal. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the main reason why the Canadians have a good chance of finishing with the silver. In addition to Gilgeous-Alexander, Team Canada also features RJ Barrett, Kelly Olnyk, and Andrew Nembhard. All of these players are talented enough to lead Canada to success.

The one thing that could stand in their way is their own group. Significantly, they are in the same group as Australia, Spain, and Greece. If they can finish higher than Australia, they will get an easier opponent. But if Australia finishes ahead, they may draw a tough opponent like Team USA early on.

Why Serbia Will Win The Silver Medal

You should not sleep on Serbia. Remember, this country has Nikola Jokic playing for them. It would not be the first time he has had to carry his team on his back and lead them to victory. In fact, Jokic has the tools to command respect and lead this squad to major upsets.

Serbia also is battle-tested, having beaten France 79-67 in an international friendly on July 12, 2024. Additionally. they already faced Australia in a friendly on July 10. Serbia also defeated Canada 95-86 in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. There are many chances for Serbia to make a mark in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Why USA Will Win The Silver Medal

In the unforeseen event that Team USA actually falls and does not win the gold medal, it will all depend on the opponent. Team USA will start the group stage with Serbia, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico. While those all seem like easy opponents, remember that South Sudan nearly stunned them, taking a massive lead early before making a comeback.

The only opponents we could see shocking Team USA is France and Canada. Ultimately, if it comes down to a rematch with France or a showdown with Canada, there is a chance Team USA will fall.

Why Germany Will Win The Silver Medal

Germany is one of the most underrated countries in these games. People forget that Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroeder are on this squad and can both ball out. Also, Germany split a two-game set with France and barely lost to Team USA in their last encounters.

Germany will start the group stage with France, Japan, and Brazil. If they can finish second or even shock everyone and finish first, the path to at least a silver medal will be smoother.

Why Australia Will Win The Silver Medal

Not many believe that Australia will do much in the Paris Olympics. But they still have Patty Mills, Josh Giddey, and Dyson Daniels on their squad. Australia made it to the final four in the Tokyo Olympics but was not good enough to keep up with Team USA. Yet, they won the bronze medal. If they can avoid a matchup with Team USA early, the path to silver becomes more possible.

Final Men's Basketball Silver Medal Winner Prediction & Pick

This is all about predicting who will make it to the final bracket and ultimately fall to the champion. The last two silver medal winners were Serbia and France. Spain won the silver medal in 2012. Ultimately, it's been a different country over the past three Olympic Games, with each falling to Team USA. While we love Wembanyama, we love the potential that Canada has to make it all the way. They take the silver this time.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Men's Basketball Silver Medal Winner Prediction & Pick: Canada: +380