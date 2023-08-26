We're back to bring you a prediction and pick for this slate of 2023 FIBA World Cup action. Sunday's games wrap up from Jakarta as we head over to Group H to see France (0-1) take on Latvia (1-0) for a critical second game in their group. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our France-Latvia prediction and pick.

France comes into this game off the heels of a disappointing performance against their group rival Canada. Many thought the race between Canada and France for the top of the group would be tight, but it's clear that France will have to claw their way into the Round of 16 if they want to have any sort of shot. They'll be fighting to avoid 0-2 as they face Latvia.

Latvia comes into this game following a dominant win over Lebanon in their opener. Listed as just 16.5-point favorites, Latvia managed to win by 39 points and establish themselves as a threat in Group H. With a game still remaining against juggernaut Canada, Latvia could punch their ticket early by downing France to 0-2 and staying perfect.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: France-Latvia Odds

France: -12.5 (-111)

Latvia: +12.5 (-115)

Over: 160.5 (-111)

Under: 160.5 (-115)

How to Watch France vs. Latvia

Stream: Courtside 1891

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT

*Watch FIBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why France Will Cover The Spread

France has grown accustomed to international success over the last few years and they come in as one of the favorites to win it all. However, Canada seemed to have exposed their gaps a little and teams may feel more confident knowing France may not be who we thought they were. Nevertheless, they still made it last year's EuroBasket final and have a deep familiarity with some of their opposing teams. Look for Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert, especially, to bounce back after pedestrian performances against Canada.

Gobert will have his work cut out for him on the defensive end against the bigs of Latvia. He managed just one block and wasn't a defensive presence against Canada, so France will really have to depend on him to play like a DPOY and help them lock teams down. They have the more experienced lineup in terms of NBA talent and they will be determined to avoid back-to-back losses to start.

Why Latvia Will Cover The Spread

Latvia exceeded expectations in their opening game and absolutely crushed Lebanon by 39 points. They didn't take their foot off the gas for the entire game and it's clear that Latvia wants to send a message to the rest of their group. They've been one of the hotter three-point shooting teams from Europe this year and managed to shoot at a 52% clip in their last win. Dairis Bertans led the way with a 6-7 shooting night beyond the arc as Latvia stayed hot for the whole game.

They have a solid chance of winning this game if their three-point shooting can carry over into this one. They match up well against France in terms of physicality and share the ball well, tallying 34 team assists in their last game. This will be a sizable step-up in competition from their last game, but Latvia should have the confidence to at least cover the spread here.

Final France-Latvia Prediction & Pick

Canada may have uncovered some of the holes in France's game this year, but they still come into this matchup as heavy favorites. Expect Rudy Gobert to perform better and make more of a defensive impact this game. France should come away with the win, but expect Latvia to keep it close and surprise a lot of people with their performance.

Final France-Latvia Prediction & Pick: Latvia +12.5 (-115)