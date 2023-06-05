Frank Warren believes if anyone is greedy, it's Oleksandr Usyk — not Tyson Fury.

Usyk and Fury were in negotiations earlier this year over a highly-anticipated heavyweight title unification clash in London. At one point, it seemed extremely close, especially after Usyk agreed to Fury's demands for a 70/30 purse split.

However, negotiations eventually collapsed over details regarding a potential rematch and Twitter certainly didn't let Fury off the hook as they believe he caused it more than anyone else.

During negotiations, Usyk notably mocked Fury throughout by calling him “greedy belly” but as far as Warren is concerned, the Ukrainian is the greedy one.

That's especially the case after Usyk inked a deal with Skill Challenge Entertainment, a Middle Eastern company that plans to promote Usyk vs. Fury as well as Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder on the same card in Saudi Arabia later this year.

Warren also adds that his team tried to make the fight earlier…only for Usyk to not respond and instead sign with Skill Challenge Entertainment.

“All Usyk is interested in is, getting a big payday and fighting for big paydays in Saudi Arabia,” he told talkSPORT. “I don’t blame him for that. I understand that but don’t make it that Tyson is the greedy person. You go to Saudi Arabia because they are going to pay a lot of money and that’s what it is.

“If you’re getting paid three or four times the amount of money, whether you want to call it greed, good business, or whatever, that’s not down to Tyson Fury. That’s the reason he didn’t want to fight Tyson Fury in the UK. We offered him that fight over the summer, and we kept it very quiet, we haven’t banged on about it, and in the interim period Usyk never came back with anything.”

Fans will be hoping for Usyk vs. Fury regardless of the location. But as things stand, it looks like Oleksandr Usyk will fight his WBA mandatory in Daniel Dubois next.