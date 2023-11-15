Multiple sources have differing reports over the future of Charles McKinney, the current head football coach for Texas Southern University

A series of conflicting reports are arising surrounding Texas Southern's head football coach Charles McKinney's future with the team.

Kenn Rashad of HBCU Sports reported that the school had no intentions of re-signing McKinney to a new deal. However, Steven J. Gaither of HBCU Gameday revealed that Texas Southern reached out to deny the claim.

“The article about the school parting ways with Coach McKinney is not accurate,” said Dr. Kevin Granger, the school's Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics. “We have not made a decision, and will make a determination after the season.”

McKinney's track record at the university has not been great. Texas Southern hired him as the head coach after former coach Michael Haywood resigned after the 2018 season. Since McKinney's first season in 2019, the Tigers posted a record of 12-34.

In 2019, his first season, they went 0-11. The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to cancel the season, though they rescheduled a few games for the Spring on 2021. They lost both of the full-length games they played. During the regular fall sports season in 2021, the Tigers went 3-8, but they showed improvement last year with a 5-6 record. That improvement, however, was short-lived: Texas Southern is 3-7 as they await their final game against the 1-9 Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions.

Before coming to Texas Southern, McKinney was an associate head coach and running backs coach at Arizona University. Prior to that, he served as just the running backs coach at Texas A&M University and the University of Houston.

The Texas Southern Tigers are coming off a convincing 44-10 win over Alcorn State, but they've dropped their fair share of conference games. They've lost to Southern University, Florida A&M University, Jackson State University, Grambling State University, and Prairie View A&M University. With a 2-5 conference record, Texas Southern ranks sixth among the seven teams in the SWAC West.