With the 2023 season right around the corner, MLB rankings are beginning to be released. One hot topic will be MLB’s best first baseman. It is difficult to refute the fact that reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt was the best first baseman in 2022. But does the award automatically make him the best player at the position heading into 2023? Or is Los Angeles Dodgers’ star Freddie Freeman still the best first baseman in the game?

Freeman and Goldschmidt have no shortage of competition with players such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Pete Alonso, and Matt Olson in the conversation. Without further ado, here is a look at the two primary reasons Freddie Freeman is the best first baseman in baseball.

Freddie Freeman’s model of consistency

Before discussing Freddie Freeman in-depth, let’s take a look at his career statistics. Freeman comes into the 2023 campaign slashing .298/.386/.509 with an .895 OPS for his career. His slash line alone tells us that Freeman hits for average and power while getting on-base at a high rate.

Although Freeman’s home run total was down in 2022, as he hit just 21 long balls, he still led the league in total hits and doubles. Freeman also drove in 100 runs for the Dodgers while leading the league in OBP. His overall 2022 slash line was .325/.407/.511 with a .918 OPS. But some people claimed that Freeman had a down season due to only hitting 21 homers.

And that is simply a preposterous claim.

Paul Goldschmidt’s 2022 season was incredible as well. And he’s also displayed consistency throughout his big league career. But what Freddie Freeman accomplished with the Dodgers cannot be overlooked.

Freeman does everything for the Dodgers

Freddie Freeman does everything for the Dodgers. Additionally, he did everything during his tenure in Atlanta with the Braves as well.

We already discussed his elite hitting skills. However, Freeman quietly swiped a career-high 13 bases in 2022. He’s also a former Gold Glove winner who plays a terrific brand of defense at first base. His ability to pick balls out of the dirt and save errors is not lost on his teammates.

Finally, one of Freddie Freeman’s most impressive statistics of 2022 is an example of how special he truly is. Freeman led all of MLB in plate appearances with 708. He played in 159 games as well, and still posted a remarkable batting average and OBP.

And Freeman’s leadership prowess is a crucial element of his value to a team as well.

There are plenty of arguments to be made for Goldschmidt. However, Freddie Freeman is an elite first baseman in every sense.

*Stats via Baseball Reference.