French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin's recent claim that football star Karim Benzema has links to the Muslim Brotherhood has triggered controversy, with a French senator demanding the revocation of Benzema's French citizenship and awards. The senator, Valérie Boyer, called for removing the Frenchman's Ballon d'Or award and his French nationality despite the footballer denying the accusations.

Gérald Darmanin's assertion on television that Benzema is “notoriously linked with the Muslim Brotherhood” has stirred a political storm. The former Real Madrid man, who holds dual Algerian and French citizenship, plays for the French national team and competes for a club in Saudi Arabia.

Boyer, a conservative Les Républicains party member, voiced her desire on X (formerly known as Twitter) to take away the Ballon d'Or award that Benzema earned in 2022 as an initial “symbolic sanction.” She also called for the revocation of his French nationality. His legal team has firmly denied the accusations surrounding the five-time Champions League winner's alleged association with the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Muslim Brotherhood is an international Islamic organization with political and social objectives related to Islamic values in government and society. It has faced controversy due to alleged links with groups deemed extremist by some countries, including Saudi Arabia, where it is considered a terrorist organization.

Karim Benzema, aged 35, recently moved to the Saudi club Al-Ittihad for a reported €200 million. His professional football career has been marked by various controversies, including allegations related to an underage prostitute in 2010 and a 2021 conviction for his involvement in blackmailing another French international player over a sex tape.

The call to strip a prominent football figure of his citizenship and awards underscores the intersection of sports, politics, and identity, sparking a broader debate about the consequences of such actions in the realm of professional athletes.