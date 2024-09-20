ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Fresno State-New Mexico prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Fresno State-New Mexico.

The Fresno State Bulldogs were ambushed last year by the New Mexico Lobos. Fresno State entered that game 8-2 and in contention for the Mountain West championship. New Mexico was 3-7 and stumbling toward the end of its season without any hope of a bowl bid. Fresno State took the field as a 22.5-point favorite. What's more is that the Bulldogs actually started the game just fine, grabbing a 14-3 lead.

Then, out of nowhere, for reasons that are hard to explain, New Mexico gained a lot of strength and Fresno State faded away. New Mexico began to physically assert itself, and Fresno State seemed utterly shocked that the Lobos could play with such ferocity. Fresno State failed to punch back throughout the second half. New Mexico kept building momentum, scoring, stopping the Fresno State offense, and basically turned into a steamroller which scored 22 straight points for a 25-14 advantage. UNM won the game 25-17 to ruin Fresno State's pursuit of a conference title. UNLV and Boise State met in the Mountain West Championship Game with Fresno State locked outside. This was one of the most shocking results not just in the 2023 Mountain West, but in the entire 2023 college football season. You can bet that every returning Fresno State player wants to exact revenge on the Lobos, who have endured a rough start to their season under new coach Bronco Mendenhall. New Mexico blew a late lead against Montana State in the season opener back in August and then gave up a ton of points to Arizona. After another blowout loss last weekend against Auburn, New Mexico is 0-3 and looking for a spark.

Can the Lobos find lightning in a bottle against Fresno State for a second consecutive season, or will the Bulldogs not allow the Lobos to ruin their season in 2024?

Here are the Fresno State-New Mexico College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Fresno State-New Mexico Odds

Fresno State: -14.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -580

New Mexico: +14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +420

Over: 60.5 (-115)

Under: 60.5 (-105)

How to Watch Fresno State vs New Mexico

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: TruTV Max

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Fresno State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Fresno State remembers last year's shocker in Fresno, a game which completely derailed what had been a successful and positive FSU season up to that point in time. If Fresno State had won that game, it would have been in position to grab a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game and reach one of its central, foremost goals for the season. This rematch in Albuquerque is not in November the way last year's game was. It gives Fresno State a fresh start and a chance to place extra emphasis on this game. FSU doesn't have to wait until late October or early November, by which point several other season-defining games will have been played. No, FSU gets to play this game at the start of conference play. You know the Bulldogs circled this one in red ink when the schedule came out. New Mexico is a weak and vulnerable team right now. Fresno State will pounce.

Why New Mexico Could Cover The Spread/Win

If a 3-7 New Mexico team could overpower and dominate an 8-2 Fresno team on the road last year, this 0-3 UNM team can do the same to Fresno State this year. The spread is over two touchdowns. All New Mexico has to do is keep the game within two touchdowns and it will cover. Seems like a good bet to make.

Final Fresno State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to the Lobos but ultimate think this game is a live wire with a lot of volatility in the equation. Pass on this one.

Final Fresno State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico +14.5