Jennifer Lee, who wrote and co-directed the first two Frozen films, teased that the upcoming third film's story could require multiple parts.

A multi-part story

It sure sounds like Frozen 3 and its sequels will be a multi-part series. Lee, who wrote and co-directed the first two films and is now the Chief Creative Officer of Disney Animation, talked about the sequel. When asked if there was anything that she could reveal about the film, she said, “Only what we have already shared, which is the team is hard at work, we are deeply excited about the story we are shaping together, and it’s so epic it may not fit into just one film.”

That last bit makes it sound like Frozen 3's story will be too epic to fit into one film. A fourth (and maybe fifth?) film could be on the way. This lines up with what Disney CEO Bob Iger recently said.

The Frozen franchise has been a big hit for Disney. Starting in 2013, the first film grossed nearly $1.3 billion worldwide. It also won the two Oscars it was nominated for (Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature).

A sequel came six years later in 2019. Frozen 2 was released on this day in 2019 and made even more money than its predecessor. Its final tally was close to $1.5 billion worldwide. Like its predecessor, the sequel was nominated for Best Original Song for “Into the Unknown.” However, this time around, the Disney film didn't win.

Jennifer Lee has been with Disney since 2011. She wrote Wreck-It Ralph before Frozen came along. She has since been involved with countless other Disney projects including writing Wish.