A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After putting their contracts on the line for a Careers vs. Titles match with The Gunns, FTR aren’t heading to WWE after all, as, after admitting that Cody Rhodes’ run in WWE has kept their minds open heading into free agency, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are not only staying in AEW, but are doing so as the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Taking the ring in the main event of a show that also saw “Switchblade” Jay White re-debut, and All In II announced for London in August, FTR worked over for much of the match against The Gunns but quickly, Austin and Colten realized that they didn’t technically need to win the match to accomplish their goal: they just couldn’t lose.

That’s right, because the match was a Careers vs. Titles match, Harwood and Wheeler needed to win the match in order to keep their careers alive, with a count out or disqualification ending their run all the same as a clean loss. Fortunately, as Harwood was taking low blows and cheap shots, Wheeler begged referee Paul Turner to keep the match going, as he didn’t want to lose the match on a technicality.

Fortunately, that didn’t need to happen, as the duo fought back against adversity and won the match via a double pin on both Gunns at the same time – keeping their careers alive and becoming two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. Did things ever get serious between FTR and WWE? It’s impossible to know, but right now, they aren’t going to be leaving AEW any time soon.

FTR wanted to keep up the mystique heading into AEW Careers vs. Titles match.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Discussing the prospects of wrestling for their careers within AEW in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Harwood, and Wheeler noted that they wanted to keep their future plans close to their vest, as it created the sort of excitement fans haven’t had since they were kids.

“More so than asked, people have assumed (what we’re going to do next) and then tried to get us to say (it),” Harwood told ComicBook. “Because I was telling (Cash), half the people say we’re going to WWE, half the people think we’re staying with AEW, but none of them are really sure. So we’re in a unique position right now where it’s almost back to the 90s, where people have no clue what’s going to happen. And so I’m very excited to see what’s going to happen Wednesday. But yeah, almost everyone has an idea, but they really don’t have an idea, so that’s pretty cool.”

“When I was a fan, I liked not having access to the internet,” Wheeler added. “When I was younger, I didn’t have dirt sheets, I didn’t have spoilers, and I loved being genuinely surprised. And that’s rare these days, so if we can suspend disbelief even for a little bit and make somebody forget about everything else and wonder, that’s cool to me. I want them to be genuinely surprised. Whether they agree with our decision or not, I just want them to be surprised when it happens.”

Would FTR totally leave AEW in a Loser Leaves Town match? You bet; that would totally fit into their past-loving aesthetic and provide a fun match to their incredible legacy as one of the top tag teams of this era. Fortunately, that won’t be happening any time soon, much to the potential disappointment of Paul “Triple H” Levesque.