Fu Xuan is a 5-star Quantum Preservation character that was available from launch. The head of the Xianzhou Luofu's Divination Commission is coming to protect your team. Now, with Version 1.3 here, and with Dan Heng: Imbibitor Lunae's banner out of the way, players can finally try to get her. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Fu Xuan, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Fu Xuan Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Fu Xuan, we will be sure to update this guide. Fu Xuan will be available until October 10, 2023. Make sure to get her before then.

Fu Xuan Abilities Overview

We already talked about Fu Xuan's abilities in a separate article. However, for the purposes of this guide let's go through them quickly.

Fu Xuan is a 5-star Quantum Preservation character. The Path of Preservation focuses on increasing their team's survivability, either with shields, damage reduction, or increased HP. Her Basic Attack, Novaburst, deals Quantum damage to a single enemy based on Fu Xuan's Max HP. Her Skill, Known by Stars, Shown by Hearts, increases her team's max HP and CRIT Rate, while also directing a percentage of damage toward Fu Xuan.

Her Ultimate, Woes of Many Morphed to One, deals Quantum damage to all enemies based on Fu Xuan's Max HP. It also increases the HP Restore count of her Talent by one. Speaking of her Talent, Bleak Breeds Bliss, she restores a percentage of her missing HP when it drops below half, while also reducing the damage her team takes. Finally, her technique, Of Fortune Comes Fate, erects a Barrier that protects the team from ambushes for 20 seconds. If the player enters a battle with the Barrier still up, her skill activates for two turns.

Fu Xuan Traces Priority

When leveling her Traces, her Talent takes priority, as it increases the damage reduction her team receives, as well as increases the HP she restores. Next is her Skill, which increases the Max HP and CRIT Rate increase her team gets. After that is her Ultimate, which increases the damage she deals. Finally, level her Basic ATK.

As for the major Traces, get Taiyi, the Macrocosmic first, then Dunjia, the Metamystic, and finally Liuren, the Sexagenary.

Fu Xuan Light Cones Guide

She Already Shut Her Eyes: Increases the wearer's Max HP by 24%/28%/32%/36%/40% and Energy Regeneration Rate by 12%/14%/16%/18%/20%. When the wearer's HP is reduced, all allies' DMG dealt increases by 9%/10.5%/12%/13.5%/15%, lasting for 2 turn(s).

At the start of every wave, restores HP to all allies by an amount equal to 80%/85%/90%/95%/100% of their respective lost HP.

This is Fu Xuan's signature Light Cone and is the best match for her skills. For starters, all of Fu Xuan's skills scale off of her Max HP, so this Light Cone will increase their potency. The additional Energy Regeneration Rate is also good as it allows her to use her Ultimate more often. Lastly, the HP Restoration per wave start is really good for keeping the team alive.

Texture of Memories: Increases the wearer's Effect RES by 8%/10%/12%/14%/16%. If the wearer is attacked and has no Shield, they gain a Shield equal to 16%/20%/24%/28%/32% of their Max HP for 2 turn(s). This effect can only be triggered once every 3 turn(s). If the wearer has a Shield when attacked, the DMG they receive decreases by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24%.

This is the second-best Light Cone for Fu Xuan for two reasons. The first is the Shield that she gets, which scales off of her Max HP. As her HP will likely be very high, the shield amount will also be big. Additionally, the DMG reduction she would receive with the shield will make it last longer, allowing her to tank attacks more. The Effect RES is also good so that she won't get affected by debuffs easily.

We Are Wildfire: At the start of the battle, the DMG dealt to all allies decreases by 8%/10%/12%/14%/16% for 5 turn(s). At the same time, immediately restores HP to all allies equal to 30%/35%/40%/45%/50% of the respective HP difference between the characters' Max HP and current HP.

This Light Cone is good for short, consecutive fights, such as in the Simulated Universe, or when farming Calyxes. The DMG reduction and Heal is good for keeping the team topped up in between fights.

Defense: When the wearer unleashes their Ultimate, they restore HP by 18%/21%/24%/27%/30% of their Max HP.

This is the F2P option and the one that helps her stay alive after tanking the damage mitigated from her allies.

Fu Xuan Relics Guide

2-piece Longevous Disciple & 2-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud

Increases Max HP by 12%.

Increases Outgoing Healing by 10%.

This is a good Relic Set for Fu Xuan as it increases her Max HP, which will all of her abilities. While her abilities don't actually have healing, her Trace, Dunjia, the Metamystic, has one. This allows her to increase the amount of healing her team receives whenever she uses her Ultimate.

4-piece Longevous Disciple

Increases Max HP by 12%.

When the wearer is hit or has their HP consumed by an ally or themselves, their CRIT Rate increases by 8% for 2 turn(s) and up to 2 stacks.

Using 4-piece Longevous Disciple is for if you want to turn your Fu Xuan into a sub-dps that relies on CRITs. This can work, but the Main Stats for your Relic set will have to adjust accordingly.

2-piece Longevous Disciple & 2-piece Genius of Brilliant Stars

Increases Max HP by 12%.

Increases Quantum DMG by 10%.

This is an alternative to Sub-DPS Fu Xuan as it focuses on increasing her damage in two fronts: Max HP increase and Quantum DMG increase. Again, if the player goes this route, the Main Stats will have to change accordingly.

2-piece Fleet of the Ageless

Increases the wearer's Max HP by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, all allies' ATK increases by 8%

This is the usual support class Planar Ornament, which increases her team's ATK once she reaches a certain SPD. Additionally, as her abilities scale off of her Max HP, it also serves to strengthen her.

2-piece Broken Keel

Increases the wearer's Effect RES by 10%. When the wearer's Effect RES is at 30% or higher, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 10%

This is an alternate Planar Ornament for support classes which instead increases her team's CRIT DMG. If you already have a lot of HP on Fu Xuan, you can take this Planar Ornament to increase the team's CRIT DMG, while also protecting Fu Xuan from debuffs.

Fu Xuan Team Guide

Mono-Quantum Team – Seele, Silver Wolf, Fu Xuan, Lynx

The arrival of Fu Xuan opens up the opportunity to create a well-balanced Mono-Quantum team. Seele will serve as the Main DPS for the team. Alternatively, the player can also use Qingque. Silver Wolf will be the team's Support and Debuffer. Her Skill implants Quantum weakness on enemies, allowing the player to use this team even on enemies with no Quantum weakness. Fu Xuan will be the Tank keeping the team alive, while Lynx will be the one making sure the team's HP stays topped up.

General Team: Main DPS, Support, Fu Xuan, Flex

As a Preservation character with Shields and some conditional heals (either from her Light Cone or Trace), Fu Xuan can help keep any team alive. The Main DPS can be anyone, like Blade, Jing Yuan, Seele, Sushang, or Arlan. It's especially good for Blade and Arlan, as the shields can keep them alive. The Support can be Bronya or Tingyun, and the Flex can be a debuffer like Pela and Silver Wolf, or a more dedicated healer.

That's all for our guide on Fu Xuan's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Again, Fu Xuan will be available for drawing until October 10, 2023. Players interested in getting her must make sure to roll before then. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.