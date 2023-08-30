Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 is live! Check out everything new in this update including Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, Lynx, and the new events and improvements added!

Everything New in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

All eligible players will receive 300 Stellar Jade as compensation for the server downtime, and an additional 300 Stellar Jade for bug fixes.

New Area

Aurum Alley

The Exalting Sanctum's Culinary Street. Tourists come here to enjoy delicious food and experience street culture.

New Character – Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae

“Dan Heng's true form from his Vidyadhara lineage carries the residual power left behind by his past incarnation, the Imbibitor Lunae.

Upon accepting the majestic horns atop his crown, he must accept all the merits and faults attributed to that sinner.”

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is a 5-star Imaginary character on the Path of Destruction. His kit revolves around him enhancing his Basic Attack by investing multiple Skill Points onto it, turning him into an amazing DPS character despite being SP-hungry. Read more about Dan Heng IL's kit here.

New Character – Fu Xuan

“The head of the Xianzhou Luofu's Divination Commission. A confident and blunt sage.”

Fu Xuan is a 5-star Quantum character, and her Path is The Preservation. She is a defensive character who can apportion and reduce the DMG taken by all allies and increase the CRIT Rate of all allies. When Fu Xuan's HP is at a certain percentage or lower than that, she will restore her HP.

New Character – Lynx

“In the Landau family, things are quite simple: If you want to do something, just go ahead and do it.”

Lynx is a 4-star Quantum Abundance character. She can increase the Max HP of an ally, provide continuous healing, and dispel debuffs from all allies. Meanwhile, Lynx can designate an ally on the Path of Destruction or Preservation to have a higher chance of being attacked by enemies.

New Light Cones

Brighter Than the Sun (5-star Destruction)

Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 18%. When the wearer uses their Basic ATK, they will gain 1 stack of Dragon's Call, lasting for 2 turns. Each stack of Dragon's Call increases the wearer's ATK by 18% and Energy Regeneration Rate by 6%. Dragon's Call can be stacked up to 2 times.

She Already Shut Her Eyes (5-star Preservation)

Increases the wearer's Max HP by 24% and Energy Regeneration Rate by 12%. When the wearer's HP is reduced, all allies' DMG dealt increases by 9%, lasting for 2 turn(s).

At the start of every wave, restores HP to all allies by an amount equal to 80% of their respective lost HP.

Solitary Healing (5-star Nihility)

Increases the wearer's Break Effect by 20%. When the wearer uses their Ultimate, increases DoT dealt by the wearer by 24%, lasting for 2 turn(s). When a target enemy suffering from DoT imposed by the wearer is defeated, regenerates 4 Energy for the wearer.

Claimable with Herta Bonds at Herta's Store.

New Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu – Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead”

With the banishment of Phantylia, the Xianzhou's crisis has found its respite, but a few stories have yet to find their endings…

Availability: It will become permanently available after the Version 1.3 update.

Unlock Conditions: Complete the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant”.

New Companion Missions

The Dragon Returns Home

Returning to his home world is against his wishes. Everything that surrounds his past incarnation, the former high elder, still plagues Dan Heng…

Availability: Permanently open after the Version 1.3 update

Unlock Conditions: Complete the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead” and read specific Messages.

Mo Cuishle

The champion fighter of the Underworld, Luka, has returned to Boulder Town and is preparing for a trial…

Availability: Permanently open after the Version 1.3 update

Prerequisite: Complete the Trailblaze Mission “Jarilo-VI — Silent Galaxy” and have interacted with Seele and Oleg (NPCs) in Boulder Town.

Total Recall

After witnessing the wonders of the Matrix of Prescience, an idea sprouted within March 7th…

Availability: Permanently available after 2023/09/20 12:00(server time)

Unlock Conditions: Complete the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead” and read specific Messages.

Farther Than The Snow Plains

Lynx, the youngest of the Landau siblings, is extremely adventurous. This also makes her elder siblings extremely worried…

Availability: Permanently available after 2023/09/20 12:00(server time)

Unlock Conditions: Complete the Companion Mission “Only A Child” and read specific Messages.

New Events

Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle

The decaying Aurum Alley is now facing a chance for revitalization — It can either be funded and rebuilt by the IPC, or be led back to prosperity by the local merchant guilds. And now, you are in a position to influence its decision… Limited-Time Event Period: 2023/08/31 12:00 – 2023/09/18 03:59(server time) Participation Requirements: Complete Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead.”



Gift of Odyssey

During the event, check-in rewards can be obtained by logging into the game. Check-in for a total of 7 days to claim Star Rail Special Pass ×10!

New Enemies

New enemies added to the Simulated Universe — Swarm: True Sting (Complete), Juvenile Sting, Lesser Sting, Abundance Sprite: Malefic Ape (Bug), The Ascended (Bug)

Simulated Universe: The Swarm Disaster

The Simulated Universe has undergone a major update! Herta, Ruan Mei, Screwllum, and Stephen Lloyd have crafted a stand-alone expansion module, anchoring the research into the time before the fall of the “Imperator Insectorum” Tayzzyronth…

Participation Requirement: Clear Simulated Universe: World 5.

Forgotten Hall: Memory of Chaos

Ethereal Shipcraft

2023/09/04 04:00 -2023/09/18 04:00(server time)

Summons a Trotter at the beginning of each wave or each cycle. The Trotter takes 200% more DMG from Basic ATKs and DoT effects. When defeated, recovers 2 Skill Points for all allies.

A Shot From the Sky

2023/09/18 04:00 – 2023/10/02 04:00(server time)

Summons a Trotter at the beginning of each wave or each cycle. The Trotter takes 200% more DMG from Basic ATKs and Ultimates. When defeated, it deals a fixed amount of DMG to all enemies.

Mara and Null

2023/10/02 04:00 – 2023/10/16 04:00(server time)

Summons a Trotter at the beginning of each wave or each cycle. The Trotter takes 200% more DMG from Skill and Ultimates. When defeated, it inflicts Vulnerability on all enemies, making them take 30% more DMG for 2 turns. This effect stacks up to 2 times.

New Stages

Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Abomination

Unlock Conditions: Complete Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant.” Stage Description: Clear the stage to obtain the Quantum-Type character Ascension material “Nail of the Ape.” Location: The Xianzhou Luofu: Scalegorge Waterscape



Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Puppetry

Unlock Conditions: Complete the Adventure Mission “Stagnant Shadow” and unlock map Xianzhou Luofu — Artisanship Commission Stage Description: Clear the stage to obtain the Imaginary-Type character Ascension material Suppressing Edict. Location: The Xianzhou Luofu: Artisanship Commission



New Systems

Trailblaze Power System Optimization

Trailblaze Power cap is raised from 180 to 240.

Reserved Trailblaze Power is added. When Trailblaze Power reaches or exceeds the max limit, Reserved Trailblaze Power will begin to regenerate over time. Reserved Trailblaze Power recovers 1 point every 18 minutes for a max of 2400 points. Reserved Trailblaze Power can withdraw an equivalent amount of Trailblaze Power for a max of 240 points each time.

Stickers can now be sent in chats with friends.

The Settings icon is added to the login screen, so that Trailblazers can change certain game settings before logging in to the game.

Other Additions

Added the Phone Wallpaper function. Trailblazers can switch their Phone wallpaper by selecting the in-game “Phone” button, selecting the “…” button in the upper right corner, then selecting the “Phone Wallpaper” button.

New assignments are added.

New records are added.

New readable items are added.

Adds some Consumable items and Recipes. Adds new source of obtaining some Consumable items and Synthesis Materials. The per cycle purchase limit for some Consumables in certain Shops is increased.

New Achievements are added.

New Hidden Missions are added.

New Daily Missions are added.

Added some sound effects for the Simulated Universe.

Added voiced greetings to some NPCs in the game.

Adds voices to some billboards in the game.

Adjustments and Optimizations

Characters and Enemies

Adds the explanation of Downed state to Luocha (Abundance: Imaginary)'s Talent description.

Adds the explanation of Base Chance to Kafka (Nihility: Lightning)'s Talent description.

Further optimizes the logic of using abilities when auto-battle is on for Bronya (Harmony: Wind) and Tingyun (Harmony: Lightning).

Optimizes the logic of using abilities when auto-battle is on for Silver Wolf (Nihility: Quantum).

Optimizes the logic of selecting targets when Blade (Destruction: Wind) uses Ultimate in auto-battle.

Optimizes the action of Trailblazer after reading the performance messages.

Optimizes the locked effects of the ability buttons for some trial characters in storyline combat.

When other enemy units are Weakness Broken by the Talents of Automaton Spider and Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish (triggered upon defeat), this effect can now trigger Weakness Break effects of the corresponding Type after this version update.

Optimizes the character portrait special effects when characters unleash their Ultimates and follow-up attacks.

Optimizes the icon animations for Enhanced Skills in combat.

Adds special effects for when a Trotter of Destruction inflicts allies with ATK reduction.

Optimizes the status icons “Break Effect Boost” and “Ban.”

Optimizes the issue when games may lag in certain situations if abilities with Multi-Sequence Attacks are used against Frozen enemies.

System

The Character Details screen has a new feature that allows the character's gaze to follow the camera movement when Trailblazers move perspectives. Trailblazers can choose whether to enable this feature in Settings – Other Settings – System Functions.

The Friends function has a new sorting feature where Trailblazers can sort friends by tags (e.g. Level).

Increases number of max friends to 100, claimable support rewards to 10 times a day, and cumulative total rewards up to credit ×120,000.

Optimizes friend request function. Trailblazers can choose whether to accept or deny friend requests in “Settings.”

Adds the new custom Shortcut Wheel function. After completing Trailblaze Mission “Jarilo-VI — No Time for Me, My Friend,” Trailblazers can set their shortcut wheels to display 4 or 8 slots in “Phone > Settings > Shortcut Wheel Settings” and also select the positions of their desired quick select functions.

On PC, there is a new option to hide the hints at the bottom of the screen. Trailblazers can choose to hide the black background tips at the bottom.

The battle finalization screens for certain material stages have a new display that shows the time taken for the battle.

Adjusts the default duration for Assignments, and optimizes the popup prompt for successful Assignments. Now it can be closed in advance.

Optimizes the rules for cross-device display of some red notification reminders.

Optimizes the Salvaging function.

Optimizes the experience when using a controller, as well as the appearance of the selected icon when using a controller.

Optimizes the screen of Interastral Peace Guide.

Optimizes the conditions for sending birthday emails. Now Trailblazers can log in to the game and receive birthday emails within 30 days from their birthday. For details, please refer to the birthday announcement.

Gameplay

Adjusts the attack types of Path Resonances in Simulated Universe (except for Path Resonance: Elation and Path Resonance: Nihility). Path Resonances will no longer be considered as follow-up attacks.

Enemy Decaying Shadow's Talent “Fleeting Veil” will no longer reduce DMG for other Path Resonances except Path Resonance: Elation.

The number of enemies defeated with Path Resonances other than Path Resonance: Elation will not count toward the Achievements “Mozambique Drill,” “Follow-Up Breaker (I)” and “Follow-Up Breaker (II).” Achievements completed before this adjustment will not be affected.

Adjusts the descriptions of certain Curios' effects in Simulated Universe to synchronize the expressions for “domains,” “deal a set amount of DMG” and “Blessing enhancement.”

Optimizes situations in Simulated Universe battles where excessive simultaneous triggering of VFX and sound effects caused the game to lag.

Optimizes the cutscenes of Simulated Universe.

Other

Optimizes the voices of some characters when using Technique.

Optimizes NPC Capote's dialogue voice in the Companion Mission “An Unexpected Turn of Events.”

Optimizes the positions of some dialogue options appearing in the game.

Optimizes the VFX of the ability Cloudhymn Roar when fighting the enemy Phantylia the Undying in the Trailblaze Mission with graphics set to medium or low on some devices to improve performance.

Optimizes the Mail function. Now certain important mails cannot be deleted with one click.

Adds walking animations for some NPCs.

Optimizes the performances of Alchemy Commission and Scalegorge Waterscape.

Bug Fixes

View the full list of bug fixes here.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 is now live.