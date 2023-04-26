Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Here’s everything we know about the pink-haired head of the Divination Commission Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail, including her Skills, Materials, and more.

Honkai: Star Rail – Fu Xuan

“The head of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Divination Commission. A confident and blunt sage.”

Fu Xuan is one of the characters introduced as an NPC in the game’s third world. In-game, she is a 5-star Quantum character, and her Path is The Preservation. Members in this Path are known for being primarily support characters, and although we still have little to no information about her, we can expect her to have ways to Shield or mitigate damage for her allies.

You will meet her as an NPC in Xianzhou: The Luofu, the game’s third accessible world. While we know that she is a playable character, players will not be able to get her. She will be available for Warp at a later date.

In the English voiceover, we do not currently know who her voice actor is. In the Japanese dub, however, she is voiced by Itou Miku, who is known to voice Li from Punishing: Gray Raven, Kolulu from Granblue Fantasy, and Miku Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets

Fu Xuan Ascension Materials

As of the moment, we do not have any information about the materials players will need to ascend Fu Xuan.

Fu Xuan Skill Materials

As of the moment, we do not have any information about the materials players will need to upgrade Fu Xuan’s skills.

Fu Xuan Trace Materials

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As of the moment, we do not have any information about the materials players will need to fully activate Fu Xuan.

Fu Xuan Skills

As of the moment, we do not have any information about what skills Fu Xuan has. We can, however, predict that these skills have something to do with protecting her team via Shields or Damage Mitigation.

Fu Xuan Traces

As of the moment, we do not have any information about what Traces Fu Xuan. We can, however, predict that her traces will focus on improving her ability to defend her team and mitigate damage.

Fu Xuan Eidolon

As of the moment, we do not currently have any information about what Fu Xuan’s Eidolons are. We can, however, predict that her Eidolons will focus on further improving her ability to defend her team and mitigate damage.

As you may have noticed, there isn’t much information available yet about Fu Xuan. However, once Hoyoverse announces that she will be arriving at Honkai: Star Rail, we will be sure to update this article to tell you about Fu Xuan’s Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Official Fu Xuan Introduction

“The head of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Divination Commission. A confident and blunt sage.

Using her third eye and the Matrix of Prescience, Fu Xuan calculates the Xianzhou’s route and predicts the fortune of future events. She firmly believes that everything she does is the “best solution” for the situation.

Fu Xuan is waiting for the general’s promised “abdication.” However, that day still seems… very far away.”

That’s everything we know about Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail releases on April 26th, 2023, and is available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.