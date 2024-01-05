Fulham eyes Roberto Firmino's Premier League return amid reports of his discontent at Al-Ahli, potentially filling their striking void.

The buzz surrounding Roberto Firmino’s prospective return to the Premier League has intensified, with Fulham emerging as a potential destination for the Brazilian forward. His departure from Liverpool to Al-Ahli on a free transfer just six months ago now faces uncertainties amid reports of his dissatisfaction at the Saudi Arabian club.

Recent speculation from talkSPORT has linked Firmino with a swift Premier League comeback, with Fulham eyeing him as a solution to their striking woes. The departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic has left a void in Fulham’s attack, prompting manager Marco Silva to express an eagerness to bolster the squad’s offensive options during the ongoing January transfer window.

Silva’s comments hint at Fulham’s strengthened financial standing due to recent player sales, suggesting a potential opportunity to secure high-profile signings. Firmino’s potential availability has piqued their interest, aligning with their ambitions to reinforce the squad.

Despite an impressive start at Al-Ahli, marked by a captaincy role and a debut hat-trick in the Saudi Pro League, Firmino has struggled to replicate his goal-scoring form, remaining goalless in his subsequent 18 appearances. Limited game time, evidenced by seven consecutive league matches coming off the bench, has reportedly contributed to his desire for a swift exit.

For the 32-year-old, returning to the Premier League offers a chance to reignite his scoring prowess and rediscover the form that made him a key figure during his tenure at Liverpool. As Firmino seeks an expedited departure from Al-Ahli to revive his career, Fulham emerges as a potential landing spot, offering him the opportunity to contribute significantly to their aspirations in the English top-flight.

The potential acquisition of Firmino represents a strategic move for Fulham, aiming to add an experienced and proven Premier League attacker to their ranks. As discussions regarding his future intensify, his return to English football could mark a crucial chapter for his career revival and Fulham’s ambitions in the league.