Fulham have prioritized Manchester United's Scott McTominay to replace Joao Palhinha. The Portuguese midfielder Palhinha is set to join Bayern Munich on Deadline Day, but it will only be completed once Fulham identify his replacement.

According to the reports from Sky Sports, Fulham are monitoring McTominay and Piere-Emile Hojbjerg. Hojbjerg is unlikely to move to Craven Cottage because he wants European football. On the other hand, McTominay feels unwanted at Manchester United. Last season, the Red Devils played with a three-man midfield of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, and Casemiro.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although Eriksen cannot play regularly, Manchester United bought Mason Mount, which has further limited the playing time of the Scotland International. McTominay has appeared from the bench in the home games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest. However, he's unlikely to get regular first-team minutes at Old Trafford.

With the departure of Palhinha, McTominay can be an ideal alternative for Fulham. The Scottish midfielder has always been a midfielder who has enjoyed playing in a team without possession. McTominay has always been criticized for his lack of composure on the ball. However, he is extremely effective when playing in a low block and closing the game out. This is one of the reasons why ten Hag has brought him 0n in the last few minutes of the games recently.

Fulham has always been a team that likes to play on the back foot. It was this tactic that won them a point in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal last weekend. With the addition of a tenacious midfielder like McTominay, they have every chance to stay in the Premier League next season.